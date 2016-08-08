Behati Prinsloo Posts Pregnant Bikini Selfie a Few Weeks Before Giving Birth

Behati Prinsloo may be 34 weeks pregnant—which means she only has another six or so weeks to go—but that doesn’t stop her from posting a bikini’d mirror-selfie, complete with a pair of sunnies and a subtle smile. “34 weeks 🙊,” the model captioned the image.

Prinsloo seems intent on documenting her pregnancy on Instagram, making it seem as effortless as a walk in the park. And perhaps it is: “She’s eating a lot of watermelon, a lot of watermelon,” her husband, Adam Levine, told “ET” in April. “Because, you know, they get random cravings for stuff and it’s just like, so much watermelon!” If her main craving is watermelon, she could have worse problems.

Before she got pregnant, Prinsloo opened up to “The Lowdown” about her desire for a litter of kids. “I’ve always wanted a family since I was a little girl, a big family,” she said. “I’m an only child so I wanted like 10 kids, for sure.”

In June, Levine posted a shot of Prinsloo to his own IG, in which she was completely topless, holding her own breasts and showing off her considerable baby bump. “I’m ready to be a dad,” he told “ET.” “You’re born to be a parent, that’s what we’re here for, really. All the other shit is great, but it’s not what we’re here for.”

If you’re Prinsloo, you’re also born to post glowing pregnancy images of yourself online. If you’re Levine, you’re also born to post mildly sexy or otherwise celebratory shots of your pregnant wife on Instagram. But yes, parenting definitely comes first. That other shit is whatever.