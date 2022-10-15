Behati Prinsloo Returns to Instagram After Adam’s Cheating Scandal—See Her Photo Here

Making a statement. Behati Prinsloo posted her first Instagram photo after her husband, Adam Levine’s cheating scandal came to light.

The Victoria’s Secret Model posted a picture of her having fun at her work on Instagram on October 14, 2022. In the photo, she flips off the camera while sticking out her tongue. The photo appears to be a flashback photo from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Three days after Behati announced her pregnancy, Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video, in which she claimed she had an affair with Adam and he asked to name his baby after her. “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Sumner said. “At the time, I was young, I was naive. Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Sumner then shared a screenshot of direct messages between her and Adam. “Seeing u in person I was like…I’m fucked,” Sumner wrote to Adam, who responded, “You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I.” Sumner continued in the TikTok, “Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came into my life.”

Sumner shared another screenshot of a direct message from Adam in which he asked if he and Behati could name their third child after her. “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” Adam wrote. Sumner continued in the TikTok, “I was like, ‘I’m in hell. I have to be in hell at this point.’ My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated.”

After Sumner’s TikTok, Adam issued a statement to TMZ, where he denied he had an “affair” with Sumner but took “full responsibility” of his inappropriate behavior with her. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” his statement read. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.” He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

A source told People on September 21, 2022, that Behati is “very upset” at rumors Adam cheated on her and and asked to name his third child with Behati after the woman he allegedly had an affair with. “He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,” the insider said, adding that Behati is still “100 percent committed to her family.” The source continued, “Adam is very understanding about her feelings. He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce.” Another source told People that Adam and Behati are aware that every marriage has “its challenges, but Adam knows this was his mistake.” The source continued, “He is committed to Behati and wants to make things work.”