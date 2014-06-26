See Photos From Behati Prinsloo’s Model-Filled Bachelorette Party

Here’s one party we’d hate to crash if we were having a fat day: Victoria’s Secret beauty Behati Prinsloo celebrated her upcoming wedding to Adam Levine with a model-filled bachelorette party in Miami last week.

Among the guests: models Candice Swanepoel and Heidi Verster, as well as sexy songwriter Ali Tamposi (who happens to be dating Levine’s Maroon 5 bandmate James Valentine, and—you might recall—made headlines last year for making out with Prinsloo.)

According to reports, the group partied at Wall at the W Hotel, and there was no shortage of “penis-shaped decorations,” a source told Us Weekly.

Last month, Levine celebrated his bachelor party in Las Vegas with a group of friends.