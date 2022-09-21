Behati Is ‘Absolutely Furious’ Over Rumors Adam Cheated on Her & Asked to Name Their Baby After His Mistress

Still reeling. Behati Prinsloo’s response to Adam Levine cheating rumors shows that she’s “committed” to their family but hasn’t forgiven him just yet.

A source told People on September 21, 2022, that Behati is “very upset” at rumors Adam cheated on her and and asked to name his third child with Behati after the woman he allegedly had an affair with. “He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,” the insider said, adding that Behati is still “100 percent committed to her family.” The source continued, “Adam is very understanding about her feelings. He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce.” Another source told People that Adam and Behati are aware that every marriage has “its challenges, but Adam knows this was his mistake.” The source continued, “He is committed to Behati and wants to make things work.”

A source also told In Touch Weekly at the time that Behati was “blindsided” by the alleged infidelity. “She had no idea it was coming and is distraught,” the insider said, adding that the “timing couldn’t be worse” given Behati’s pregnancy. The source claimed that Behati “wants to believe” Adam’s “denial” but she’s “absolutely furious” over the rumors. “[She] feels there’s no smoke without fire,” the insider said. “They have had their fair share of problems in the past and are trying to navigate moving forward.”

The report comes after Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video in September 2022, where she claimed she had an affair with Adam and he asked to name his baby after her. “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Sumner said. “At the time, I was young, I was naive. Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

Sumner also shared a screenshot of direct messages between her and Adam. “Seeing u in person I was like…I’m fucked,” Sumner wrote to Adam, who responded, “You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I.” Sumner continued in the TikTok, “Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came into my life.”

Sumner shared another screenshot of a direct message from Adam in which he asked if he and Behati could name their third child after her. “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” Adam wrote. Sumner continued in the TikTok, “I was like, ‘I’m in hell. I have to be in hell at this point.’ My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated.”

Sumner also explained why she went public with her story. “I wanted to deal with this privately. I never wanted to come forward because obviously I know the implications in doing what I do, making money the way I do and being an Instagram model, so being tied to a story like this, I know the stereotypes,” she said. “I had sent some screenshots to some friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid. So here I am.” Sumner captioned the TikTok, “embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect.” She also wrote on her Instagram Story: “Aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors, considering the manner this had to go about. It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”

After Sumner’s claims, Adam issued a statement on his Instagram where he denied he had an “affair” with Sumner but took “full responsibility” of his “flirtatious” behavior toward her while he was married to Behati. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he said. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

A source confirmed to People on September 21, 2022, that “nothing physical happened” between Adam and Sumner. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” the insider said. “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them — she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends.” The source also explained that Adam messaged women outside of his marriage because he craves “female attention.” “Why would he do this? He liked the attention,” the insider said. “He likes it more than most.” The source also claimed that Adam started messaging women more “during COVID-19” when he was isolated, though he and Behati were still together. “[They] definitely didn’t break up and they weren’t on a break,” the insider said.

The source also called Adam’s request to name his and Behati’s third child “Sumner” showed “very bad judgement” on the Maroon 5 singer’s part. “People don’t know what he was thinking,” the insider said.

Adam and Behati married in July 2014 after almost two years of dating. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose, in 2016. Their second child, a daughter named Gio Grace, was born in 2018. News broke that Adam and Behati were expecting their third child together after the Victoria’s Secret model was photographed with a baby bump in Santa Barbara, California, in September 2022. Days later, Behati confirmed the news with an Instagram photo of her and her baby bump. “Recent,” she captioned the post.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, Behati revealed that she wants five children with Adam. “We always knew we wanted a second one,” she said at the time. “So I think for me … when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ I do also want five kids. But don’t even think about it.” She continued, “Never say never. We want a big family. Who knows? We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there are no limits to it.” Behati also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight at the time that she and Adam were thinking of having a third child. “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [my daughters] together, like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids.’ Because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then, I don’t know. Never say never,” she said.