Adam Levine’s Wife Was Spotted at a Maroon 5 Concert Just Weeks After His Sexting Scandal

Being supportive. Behati Prinsloo was seen at Adam Levine’s show weeks after his cheating allegations came out. The model was seen at her husband’s band’s performance in Las Vegas on October 1, 2022.

According to Page Six, the Nambian model was seen backstage at her husband’s performance at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Maroon 5 singer participated in Shaquille O’Neal’s charity gala, The Event. The star-studded event included guests like Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Logan Paul and Flavor Flav. Shaq also defended Adam Levine amid his cheating scandal. The former basketball player said, “Adam is a friend of mine from [a long] time ago. I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite. Now, I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great, he’s doing something for the children, he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck.”

The allegations against Adam have been circulating the internet since Sumner Stroh, an Instagram model, posted a TikTok video in September 2022, in which she claimed she had an affair with Adam and he asked to name his baby after her. “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Sumner said. “At the time, I was young, I was naive. Quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

In a set of messages, Sumner wrote “Seeing u in person I was like…I’m f—ed. Adam responded, “You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I.” Sumner explained in the TikTok, “Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year. After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came into my life.” The model also showed messages where Adam wanted to name his new baby after her, “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.” Sumner continued in the TikTok, “I was like, ‘I’m in hell. I have to be in hell at this point.’ My morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated.”

Comedian Maryka also accused Adam of cheating on Behati in a series of Instagram Stories on September 20, 2022, where she shared flirty messages and videos between her and the Maroon 5 singer. “Don’t ever apologize for being human,” Adam wrote in a message to Maryka, who responded, “Ahahah but I didn’t. I will definitely take some time off ig though.” Adam wrote back, “Distract yourself by f—ing with me! He also sent Maryka a video in which he said, “I’m stupid.” Some messages also include timestamps from July 2022, which is when Adam celebrated his eighth wedding anniversary to Behati.

After Sumner’s TikTok, Adam issued a statement to TMZ, where he denied he had an “affair” with Sumner but took “full responsibility” for his inappropriate behavior with her. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” his statement read. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.” He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

A source told People on September 21, 2022, that Behati is “very upset” at rumors Adam cheated on her. “He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though,” the insider said, adding that Behati is still “100 percent committed to her family.” The source continued, “Adam is very understanding about her feelings. He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce.” Another source told People that Adam and Behati are aware that every marriage has “its challenges, but Adam knows this was his mistake.” The source continued, “He is committed to Behati and wants to make things work.”

