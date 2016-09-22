StyleCaster
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Welcome Their Baby into the World

by
Photo: Wenn

There won’t be any more pregnancy belly pics on Behati Prinsloo‘s Instagram in the near future, unless it’s a #TBT, because she and her husband, Adam Levine, just welcomed their first baby. And break out the “It’s a Girl” confetti, because—drumroll, please—it’s a girl, E! News reports.

Prinsloo’s pregnancy cravings were pretty chill, Levine told ET in April. “She’s eating a lot of watermelon, a lot of watermelon,” he said. “Because, you know, they get random cravings for stuff and it’s just like, so much watermelon!”

Levine, for one, is stoked to be a father. “I’m ready to be a dad,” he told ET. “You’re born to be a parent, that’s what we’re here for, really. All the other shit is great, but it’s not what we’re here for.” Now his lifelong wish is granted. Congratulations to the happy couple!

