6 Tarot Tips Every Beginner Reader Needs to Know

You’ve done it. You’ve finally committed to a deck of tarot cards, and you’re ready to begin reading tarot for the first time. You sit down, whip your cards out, admire the beautiful artwork for a quick sec and perhaps get a little too excited about the prospect of becoming some all-knowing spiritual guru—and then you, wait, what comes next?
Next, you might realize—damn—there are a lot of cards. Maybe it dawns on you that you only recognize one or two of them—and that little booklet isn’t nearly as helpful as you thought it’d be. Maybe you start second-guessing this whole tarot reading thing, because how the hell are you supposed to learn the meanings of all 78 cards and understand how those meanings change when cards are read upside down and get a feel for how the cards interact with one another? It’s all too much, isn’t it? Isn’t it?!
Before you go abandoning that dreamy vision of you as an all-knowing spiritual guru, remind yourself that you can absolutely learn how to read tarot. People do it all the time. But you have to take things step-by-step—day-by-day. And there are definitely some things you can do to make the process easier.
1. For starters, use a deck you like.
One of the biggest myths about the tarot is that you can’t buy your own cards. That’s what someone told me when I first started reading, and I spent too long trying to read a deck I felt no connection to—all because of some archaic rule that suggests that if you spend your own money, you’re not going to be able to read right. That’s not true. And it’s an especially difficult rule to follow when there are tarot decks out there that fit every interest. (You can even create you own, although you might also want to save that for later.)
Reversed Queen of Swords👑 What if our Queen Bee wrote "Single Ladies" into a depressing break up song- she would have never won those 3 Golden Grammys 💍😬 Next week, someone, (either you or ya peeps), might loose their mind over their emotions😱😭. Like you can't think straight because of a problem with relationships, your feelings, literally anything that could hit you deep to burst out your waterworks🌊. You should not let irrational feelings play into big decisions in your life, and it same goes as irrational decisions playing into your feelings🤷♀️. If you will, you end up in a wacked up situation and regret not coming at it from an objective approach.
2. Find a way to make the cards uniquely yours.
Put your deck in a special pouch, find a box to keep your cards in, give them a prominent place in your home, spend 10 minutes a day just shuffling them. No matter what you choose to do—and there’s no “right” or “wrong” here—your goal is to get comfortable with your cards.
A psychic once told me that you shouldn’t let anyone else touch your cards, except when they’re shuffling. The reasoning: Every person has their own special energy, and you don’t want to mix too many on your cards. Were they right? I don’t know, but I do know that being the only person to touch my cards made them feel special to me. And that’s all that matters.
Featuring ruby kitkat bars because they were too damn pretty to just eat
3. Breathe.
The first thing you should do when you bring your deck home is temper your expectations. It doesn’t matter how many books you’ve read or how many YouTube tutorials you’ve watched, getting familiar with your deck is going to take some time. It might be easier if it were all just rote memorization, but learning the tarot is all about finding connections and discerning nuance. You’re learning a challenging new skill, so give yourself room to make mistakes, and keep at it.
Послание дня на субботу, 15.06 - Сердце (Heart). Эта карта призывает нас развивать все доступные нам аспекты сердечности и чувствования - эмпатию и сострадание, любовь и заботу, интуицию и чувственность. Учитесь глубже и чутче слушать и слышать себя, свои ощущения, свою интуицию, свой внутренний голос. Будьте более открыты к словам и посланиям других людей и окружающего мира. Открытое Сердце, чуткость и восприимчивость позволяют нам видеть то, что обычно проходит мимо нас незамеченным, видеть истинные чувства и мотивы других людей, ясно воспринимать последствия наших слов и действий, видеть правильные направления движения и действий для нас в текущем моменте. Попробуйте в этот день чуть меньше говорить, но чуть больше слушать, чуть меньше спешить и чего-то достигать, но чуть больше быть, чувствовать и присутствовать. Слушайте себя и действуйте в согласии со своим глубочайшим чувствованием, своей верой и своим пониманием. Попробуйте сделать в этот день Любовь своей единственной религией. Бережно, открыто и этично выражайте свои переживания, эмоции и чувства, любите, восхищайтесь, заботьтесь, говорите комплименты, обнимайте, помогайте, поддерживайте. А если вам не хватает ресурса, чтобы светить и любить других, окружите себя заботой и направьте всю свою любовь и все свои силы на поддержку и восстановления себя.
4. Learn the cards’ meanings, but leave room for your own interpretations.
Once you start reading up on tarot, you’re going to find that every author has their own idea of what each card means. Each card will have a few keywords that most experts agree on, but outside of that, you’re going to find a lot of contradicting information. Plus, each card will mean something different depending on where and how (upright or reverse) it shows up in your spread.
That’s going to be a bit of a problem if you’re someone prefers the unambiguous, but look at the tarot as your chance to learn how to sit with uncertainty and become more confident in your own intuition. View the keywords as parameters for each card’s meaning, and start looking closer at each name and illustration to see what resonates with you, personally.
One way of doing this: Choose one card to focus on each day, and meditate on its meaning. Keep a journal, where you store the traditional meanings of each card, as well as your own thoughts on each.
Last spread of the day. I'm sensing passion and strong partnerships this summer. Growing with those whom you are evenly yoked with. That passion could be career or hobbies, doesn't necessarily have to be sexual or intimate. Have a great weekend! Blessed be! Amberlee 🌻
5. Learn a simple spread, and go from there.
One of the biggest mistakes I made as a beginner was trying to read a spread comprised of 10 cards before I could read one that was made up of only three. It may feel like you should be able to fill an entire table with cards to impress your friends and family, but remember that reading the tarot isn’t just about knowing what the cards mean—it’s about using them to tell a story that will make sense to the person you’re reading for.
That’s why starting with something small, even one card at a time, is smart. It’ll let you focus on small details while building up your confidence. Just remember you’ll be inventing your own spreads in no time.
A tarot reading for the current planetary alignments, using the Pagan Otherworld's Tarot deck... Top card: The waxing gibbous moon in Scorpio is depicted by the queen of cups. Our emotions are more intense at this time, but can be positively channeled towards acts of nurturing and love. We may be feeling both protective and sentimental. We are nearing the full moon in Sagittarius, and preparing ourselves and others for this fiery expression to emerge. Left card: Mars in Cancer is depicted by the 8 of wands. He is rushing forward with speed, soon to align in direct opposition with Saturn. There is enthusiasm, passion or perhaps an urgency in us to achieve or meet a deadline. Mars moves forward with forceful energy towards his goal, pushing through any obstacle in his way. Right card: Saturn in Capricorn is represented by the 7 of swords. Saturn is in a challenging aspect and is testing our confidence and authenticity. Are we being true to ourselves and our highest wishes? Are we being fair with others or only concerned with our reputation? Perhaps someone is being unjust to you, and you are called to stand your ground. Our best path forward with Saturn is being able to see the bigger picture more clearly, and to take the 'higher road' towards our own liberation and enlightenment. A clear thoughtful strategy will bring success to the ambitions of Mars. Bottom card: The King of Wands gives us advice on how to work with these planetary alignments. As we enter the weekend, we are called to connect with the brave leader that is within each of us. When we align ourselves with our higher vision and authentic purpose, our confidence grows. Focus on what lights you up and what feeds your creative soul. A strong sense of self emerges, and you are able to feel at ease in your environment. Others will be drawn to your natural confidence and independent spirit. You are allowed to be who you are, an utterly unique, powerful, and creative being.
6. Read for yourself before reading for anyone else.
You may have heard that you’re not supposed to read tarot for yourself, but that’s just another myth. How are you supposed to give others insights into their lives when you can’t do the same for yourself? A great way to get accustomed to the practice is to start reading for yourself regularly. It’s totally OK to consult your books and journals as much as you need to.
If you choose to read for other people, try to hold off on that until you’re able to competently read your own tarot without having to look up the meaning of every card you pull. That’s not because you want to appear impressive, but because you want to know the meanings well enough that you can focus on the person you’re working with.