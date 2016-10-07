StyleCaster
15 Creative Ways to Eat Beets That Go Way Beyond Salad Toppings

by
Beet recipe
Photo: Naturally Ella

In addition to being one of the most photogenic foods—where else do you see that gorgeous burgundy in nature?—beets are healthy, easy to cook with, and tasty. They’re also in season during spring and fall. Though some people say that beets taste kinda like dirt to them, to others they’re deliciously earthy and just a little sweet. (Ah, the mystery of taste buds.) Plus, they’re packed with immune-boosting vitamin C, fiber, and minerals.

If you need inspiration for how to make beets taste better, or just new ways to prepare them, these 15 recipes will get the job done. From pizza and pasta to hummus and burgers, beets can be easily incorporated into just about any of your favorite foods.

1 of 15
Roasted Beet Pasta with Dill and Lemon
Roasted Beet Pasta with Dill and Lemon

Naturally Ella

Oven Baked Beet Chips
Oven Baked Beet Chips

A Spicy Perspective

Roasted Beet, Baby Kale, and Brie Quiche
Roasted Beet, Baby Kale, and Brie Quiche

Half Baked Harvest

Heirloom Tomato and Beet Salad
Heirloom Tomato and Beet Salad

Foxes Love Lemons

Garlicky Flatbread Pizza with Beets, Balsamic, and Feta
Garlicky Flatbread Pizza with Beets, Balsamic, and Feta

Peas and Crayons

Beet and Blueberry Bruschetta
Beet and Blueberry Bruschetta

Girl Gone Gourmet

Curried Beet Soup with Tandoori Chickpeas
Curried Beet Soup with Tandoori Chickpeas

Minimalist Baker

Roasted Beets with Balsamic Glaze
Roasted Beets with Balsamic Glaze

Back to Her Roots

Beet Hummus
Beet Hummus

Not Your Standard

Penne Pasta in Roasted Beet Sauce
Penne Pasta in Roasted Beet Sauce

Bev Cooks

Creamy Pumpkin Polenta
Creamy Pumpkin Polenta

With Food and Love

Beet Bread with Cream Cheese Dill Swirl
Beet Bread with Cream Cheese Dill Swirl

The 10th Kitchen

The Ultimate Beet Veggie Burger
The Ultimate Beet Veggie Burger

The Awesome Green

Carrot, Beet, and Apple Salad with Mint and Cumin Vinaigrette
Carrot, Beet, and Apple Salad with Mint and Cumin Vinaigrette

The Endless Meal

Beetroot and Feta Salad
Beetroot and Feta Salad

Scrambled Chefs

