15 Creative Ways to Eat Beets That Go Way Beyond Salad Toppings

In addition to being one of the most photogenic foods—where else do you see that gorgeous burgundy in nature?—beets are healthy, easy to cook with, and tasty. They’re also in season during spring and fall. Though some people say that beets taste kinda like dirt to them, to others they’re deliciously earthy and just a little sweet. (Ah, the mystery of taste buds.) Plus, they’re packed with immune-boosting vitamin C, fiber, and minerals.

If you need inspiration for how to make beets taste better, or just new ways to prepare them, these 15 recipes will get the job done. From pizza and pasta to hummus and burgers, beets can be easily incorporated into just about any of your favorite foods.