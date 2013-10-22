A ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel Starring Michael Keaton Might Be Coming Our Way

It’s no secret fashion influences film, and vice versa. For instance, we couldn’t help noticing a ton of vertical stripes this season—from Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2014 show to Lanvin, Commes des Garcons, and J.Crew‘s ’60s-inspired mod stripes for Fall 2013. Then, of course, there’s the black-and-white striped two piece suit Robin Thicke rocked during his infamous VMA performance of “Blurred Lines.” We can’t say we were completely surprised, with all these Beetlejuice-like stripes, that a “Beetlejuice” sequel was rumored to be around the corner.

According to The Wrap, Tim Burton is in talks with Warner Brothers to bring back the shaggy-haired, ghoulish cult character for another round on the big screen. For those who say that no one could ever play Beetlejuice as well as Michael Keaton did when the film first premiered in 1988, have no fear—sources are saying that Keaton may reprise his role.

Even if the rumors are true, it might be a while before Beetlejuice 2 gets into production, considering Burton is working on several projects—namely, “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, which is set to be released on July 15, 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the sequel really does happen, and we’ll be saying Beetlejuice’s name three times in the hopes he appears! In the meantime, we’re breaking out our stripes …