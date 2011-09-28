‘Beercaso’ Immortalizes Lady Gaga and Justin Beiber

ArtistKaren Elad has painted portraits of some big name stars like David Beckham,Lady Gaga,Justin Beiber and evenPresident Obama. But what’s so special about portrait painting, you ask? Elad is immortalizing these stars with a whole new medium one never imagined would be possible: Beer!

The 38-year-old painter became an artist at a young age but only decided to try beverages as watercolor afterworking as a barista at aTulsa espresso shop.

Now if you’re like me, you’re thinking maybe she was drinking the beer when she came up with this idea, but hey, the paintings do look legitimate (not to mention quite flattering, Gaga!).

The artist, who is also known for her coffee paintings, described how it works to theNew York Daily News; “It’s a little harder than watercolor paintings because the beer is stickier than paint, and also comes off easily if you spill water.”

Eland uses about a pint of brew per painting, layering the suds on canvas as if they were watercolors. Each painting takes several days to finish and can fetch as much as$15,500 apiece.

If you prefer your artwork non-alcoholic, check out Elad’sastonishing replications ofVincent van Gogh‘s “Starry Night” andLeonardo da Vinci‘s “Mona Lisa” painted with a cup of coffee.

(BTW, I’d like to see a replica of aJeff Koons made out of light bulbs. That’s easy enough, don’t you think?)

