Ones To Watch: Brewer Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø Is Redefining the Science of Beer

It’s no secret that Brooklyn likes its beer. From rowdy beer gardens to specialty shops, nothing it seems can stop a Brooklyners search for the perfect frosty pint.

There’s a new beer mecca in town to take note of though, high-end beer bar, Tørst. The brainchild of Momofuku alum Daniel Burns (pictured right) and brewer Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø (pictured left), the new space—located in the trendy Greenpoint neighborhood—emphasizes the subtle, even scientific aspects of the beer-drinking experience.

With a top-notch selection of microbrews served on 21 specialty taps—each outfitted with “flux capacitors” to control the balance of CO2 in nitrogen in every pour—beer connoisseurs and novices alike are sure to find something special at the white marble bar, which feels pleasantly elegant in a neighborhood best known for pierogis and bodegas.

Here, Jarnit-Bjergsø discusses the origins of this beer-drinker’s mecca and his first-ever brew (sipped at five years old).

The Vivant: Tell us about your background in beer drinking and beer brewing.

Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø: I’m from Denmark, and grew up in Denmark, and it’s a very small country, five million people, and we have a big brewery in Denmark called Carlsberg, which is a very big company. They pretty much have had a monopoly in Denmark for the last hundred and fifty years. And when I was growing up and started drinking beer I found it boring to always drink the same beers. When I started teaching school in 1996 I founded a beer club just for friends. We’d meet every second month and drink beers and discuss beers and stuff like that. From there, we started our own brewery just to try making it ourselves and figure out if we could do it even better than the commercial brands. That’s how I started, really—just an interest in drinking beer and wanting to drink something different than what you could get in Denmark at the time.

What’s your first beer drinking memory?

Good beer or beer in general? Denmark isn’t strict with the drinking age so people drink really young. And actually my first beer drinking memory is from when I was a kid, like really young—maybe five years old? We have a tradition called White Beer, which is kind of a strange name because actually it’s a very black beer. It’s a malt beer, very sweet, and only like 1 percent alcohol. It typically comes out during Christmas, and kids will get it to drink. That’s my first memory of drinking beer is being five years old and drinking this Christmas brew. It’s not technically allowed in Denmark, but people still do it. You’re supposed to be 16 I think, but nobody cares. I remember liking those beers when I was little.

How did you and Daniel initially come up with the concept for Tørst?

Well I’m not an owner—I’m consulting, just to be clear. But I’d wanted to do a bar for a long time, and the plan was not to do food at all. When I do something, I want to do it 100 percent. I didn’t want to have a kitchen and cook bar food like everybody else. The plan was to open a good beer bar, and then I met Daniel after moving to the United States about a year ago and we became good friends. He was actually about to move to Denmark to open a restaurant, and I knew that, and didn’t think about involving him at all since he was moving to Denmark and I was living here and wanted to do my thing. But we found this spot that had a kitchen in the back, so I got the idea of doing a restaurant and convincing Daniel to stay in the US, which I knew would be difficult because he already had plans for doing a restaurant in Denmark. Before I even got to ask him, though, he told me that the plans for the restaurant had fallen through and weren’t going to happen, so I was like, “Rreally? That’s cool.” So, that’s kind of how it happened. He was into the idea of doing only beer, and he wanted to open his own place eventually. But we both understood you have to differentiate yourself in many ways, especially in New York because there are so many good chefs and good people doing interesting stuff. But he was into the idea of doing beer, and exploring this combination of good food and good beer that hadn’t been done at this level before.

When Americans think about typical beverage pairings, they’re probably thinking about wine. Is beer equally complex when it comes to food pairings?

It’s not just Americans, it’s the whole world. I will even say that Americans are probably the most open to drinking beer with food. In Europe they’re much more conservative. But beer can pair just as well with food as wine. The whole variety of beer styles…in some ways, it’s actually easier to pair beer with food because there are so many different kinds. From black beers at 12 percent to light beers at 2 percent to spicy beers or beers with lemon, things like that. It’s definitely just as good and probably also in many ways you can match beer [with food] better than you can with wine. I’ll also go out to high-end restaurants and I always do wine because they always have a sommelier that knows wine, and I want to see what he can do. But I often don’t find the match to be perfect, and I’ll think, “This could be done with beer, or probably better with beer.”

Explain how the ‘flux capacitor’ works in the taps at Tørst.

Normally you have taps and you have gas that you put the beer with, and it’s split between nitrogen and C02, so it can be like 60 percent nitrogen and 12 percent CO2. That’s the industrial blend. What our flux capacitors allow us to do is blend gases like nitrogen and CO2 differently. We have 21 lines, and we can do exactly what we want on each line, which means we can pour whatever beer style at whatever beer temperature we want, and do it perfectly. We can play around with the gas blend and we can also play around with pressure on each line, which is very unique. It doesn’t make good beer better, necessarily—the beer is the same beer—but the serving is better so you can get more flavor out of it.

What are some of the more unusual beers we can expect to see on tap at Tørst? Do they constantly change?

They definitely change all the time, but in terms of what’s unique about this place, we get beers from breweries that have never been offered outside the brewery before. BT’s Barbecue from Orange County is one of them. They’re good friends of ours, and we asked if he wanted to ship some beers out. It’s very small amounts, just like a keg a month, but we’re the only place outside of southern California that you can get it. We get beers from Omnipollo in Sweden, which is a small brewery that makes some excellent stuff. Then we have my beers, of course. I do a lot of different beers in special batches—they’re very popular. We have a bunch of beers from friends we like who we believe do really exceptional stuff.

I’ve heard Tørst caters to “beer geeks.” What’s the geekiest thing about Tørst?

The geekiest thing is definitely the beer list. I want it to be a perfect spot for beer and that means having the best beer we can possibly get served in the best possible way in terms of temperature, gas, and pressure. The whole staff is beer-geeky. The idea is giving people a space where they can come in and enjoy beer and talk about beer. And it’s not just for beer geeks—we also want to cater to normal people who are interested in drinking beer and want to learn more about it.

Tørst is located at 615 Manhattan Avenue between Nassau and Driggs. For more information, visit www.torstnyc.com.