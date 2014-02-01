Found: The Best Drink Coozies Ever, Just In Time for the Super Bowl

What: A set of beer coozies with cheeky messages from hip new brand Superkoldie.

Why: “To all the ladies in the place with style and grace, keep it classy this Superbowl with the cutest (and koolest) foam accessory for your frosty adult beverage,” Superkoldie co-founder Kelly Blumberg insists.

And we have to confess, with direct lines like, “Everything’s great when you don’t give a s–t,” as well as punny statements like, “Beauty lies in the eyes of the beer holder,” we really want to accessorize our Super Bowl party looks with these colorful drink holders.

How: Well, the obvious use is to keep your ice-cold brewskies ice-cold for longer; but we also kind of love the idea of keeping non-alcoholic beverages in them. Enjoying a steaming hot latte? Throw a beer coozie on it. Want to sip on an ice-cold Diet Coke while taking in the big game? Throw a coozie on it.

No matter how you cut it, these are just plain awesome.

Beer Coozie, $10; at Superkoldie