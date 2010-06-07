Bee Line: Sin City Shopping Surprises

Thomas Sabo store opening. Photo: Bee-Shyuan Chang for StyleCaster

It’s fairly uncontested to say that Las Vegas isn’t your usual type of city. From indoor ceilings that replicate the sky’s many moods (The Venetian) to regular comments like “Oh, it’s just by that Eiffel Tower over there” (Paris Paris), Vegas is more gaudy, all out go for broke than subtle insider style.

So imagine my surprise to find some hidden shopping gems in Sin City. First stop, along with Olivia Palermo, Andrew and Andrew from Paper mag and a gaggle of international press, was the Thomas Sabo jewelry store opening at The Venetian. It’s the third U.S. outpost (one in L.A. and another in Vegas already at the Fashion Show mall) for the German-based designer and he had three simple words on the 105-degree desert heat. “It’s too hot,” the designer noted.



Nicky Hilton with Thomas Sabo and Luz-Enith Sabo. Photo: Denise Truscello, WireImage

Nicky Hilton stopped by for the opening too for a weekend hop pre-MTV Music Awards. “I’m actually going to launch my jewelry line,”Hilton chatted on what she’s been up to lately. “I love jewelry and it’s from all the stuff I’ve collected over the years. Lots of deco pieces so it has some of that in the line too.”

Hilton’s collection is still in the works, but for the moment she was scooping up some of Sabo’s sterling silver charms that has found an avid fanbase in Asia (think cute silver dogs, a DJ turntable and my personal favorite, a jointed robot carrying a pearl).



Olivia Palermo and Nicky Hilton check out Thomas Sabo charms. Photo: Denise Truscello, WireImage

But aside from a losing streak on the blackjack tables ($160 down!), there was much for the perusing (and not just low-cut tops for the plastic-enhanced). InStep, a shop at the new Encore hotel, had an impressive and surprising selection of designers ranging from Nicholas Kirkwood, Chrissie Morris to Georgina Goodman not your usual stripper shoe fare. And the Barneys in the Palazzo seems to have taken an oath to not waver from its minimalist appreciation shoppers can find Alaia, the Olsen twins’ The Row and Balenciaga. This is in addition, of course, to the veritable overload of splashy designer labels: two Chanels between the Wynn and Encore, Herms, Dior Homme and enough Louis Vuitton stores on the Strip to make “LV” seem as de rigeur as Las Vegas.

Not to say that prices were for the bargain hunter. Despite some sales around the city, the tags said more high roller than slots player. Time to hit those tables again then, and hopefully with Lady Luck in tow!



A new option for the shoe fiend.



It’s not just at Magnolia Bakery, SATC is literally everywhere.

Above photos by Bee-Shyuan Chang

