Bee Line: Erdem’s Gorgeous Prints And Pretty Preen For Resort 2011

The lovely thing about Resort is that there isn’t any high-falutin’ concepts this is wearable clothes for everyday. What that translated to for the 2011 collections was that “wearable” meant pretty. For example, Preen’s design duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi referenced Brigitte Bardot’s country western Shalako. There were tinges here and there such as eyelet detail and a swingier silhouette (their well-known power dress has been refashioned with a full skirt that reads more sweet than ’80s Helmut Newton babe). Body con-lovers did have a stage-stealing red dress to choose from though.

Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci was also on red alert. The designer showcased his three favorite colors (red, white and black) alongside a jolt of leopard. Of course, this being a Paris-based label, some of the cuts were daring, but most veered towards wearable for the fashion forward-inclined.

Meanwhile, another design duo Sachin + Babi were in a prints kind of mood. The married couple, who met at FIT, had some interesting color-drenched prints but I actually liked some of their white pieces better. One white jacket had gorgeous beading that reminded me of the Bali trip I’d like to take one day.

Speaking of prints, Erdem made me fall in love with his work all over again talk about a gorgeous sense of color and pattern. The UK-based designer wasn’t breaking any new ground, but then again, why fix something that isn’t broken?

Related:

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2011 – For Cool Kids Year Round

Bee Line – Catching Up With Resort

Runway Reel – Lela Rose Resort 2011