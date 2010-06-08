Bee Line: Catching Up With Resort 2011 Collections

No rest for the weary. Just when summer’s season of vacays and lazy BBQs poolside seemed the call of the day, fashion’s flock has been tempted with that fickle teaser of staying indoors while watching a parade of Resort runway looks march on by.

No matter, time to rally! The looks thus so far? I have a soft spot for Phillip Lim’s nod to Bianca Jagger (what girl doesn’t feel a tad more glamourous in the louche ’70s pieces?) though I couldn’t help the feeling that there was more a nod to Celine’s Phoebe Philo with the cleaned up cuts.

Uptown, Oscar de la Renta offered plenty of dramatic dresses for his favorite social swans, but the highlights of the show was actually in the sportswear. There were plenty of little knit jackets, some with stunning embroidery detailing, that could give Chanel a run for its euro. This being American soil though, dollars would suit just fine. Chances are greenbacks are already changing hands for the stunning closing number: a silk faille white gown with a demure neckline that riffed off polka dots with a cutout and embroidered circle pattern.

Per usual, Alexander Wang (coming off a Swarovski accessory designer win last night) was much watched. You have to wonder where Wang is going to go with his off-duty model look like what if the looks are veering towards polished as it did in the Paris Fall 2010 collections? This time around, Wang was exploring folds and proportions an effect that won’t be lost on fans of Japanese ’90s fashion. Comme des Garcons certainly came to mind.

Meanwhile across the pond, another hot designer, Christopher Bailey of Burberry Prorsum keeps upping his stock. The Resort 2011 collection was full of rich texture and visual candy. A trench was once again retooled this time with a crochet hem and perhaps in a nod to the melding of fashion seasons, there was luxe spotted fur too.

The Vena Cava girls didn’t veer far from their usual fashion girl meets cool Brooklyn dweller aesthetic. But it worked for Resort and there were a couple pieces notably a sweetheart neckline jumpsuit with suspender straps and a mesh meets tribal print bustier and pencil skirt pairing that, while not necessarily trend-setting would be wise additions to any resort-loving closet.

