The Internet’s Favorite Satin Pillowcase Is Only $10 Right Now

Want to keep frizzy hair and fine lines at bay for Hot Girl Summer? A satin pillowcase might help (and keep you cool at the same time). These pillowcases are notoriously expensive, but the Internet has stumbled upon the Bedsure satin pillowcase on Amazon, and if the reviews are to be believed, it’s a total game-changer.

This pillowcase has a whopping 171,000 ratings (even for Amazon, that’s a lot) and it’s still managed to maintain an impressive 4.5-star rating. One TikTok user said that this $10 set was as effective as the silk pillowcase Slip, which costs $89 for a single pillowcase — and we love a good TikTok dupe.

“All I know is I shower and style my hair at night and after sleeping on these, my hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning,” One reviewer wrote. “I’m not exaggerating, hair looked the exact same in the morning as it did after I styled it the night before. So, if this material is that nurturing to my hair I can only imagine how my face is loving it.”

Cotton pillowcases, which is what the vast majority of people sleep on, absorb so much more moisture than a silk or satin pillowcase. Basically, your cotton pillowcase is secretly stealing your skin’s moisture (and your expensive moisturizer) while you sleep. Satin and silk pillowcases also create less friction, which makes them great for those of us with damaged hair.

Frankly, I pay too much for my serums to waste them away on my pillowcase, so I am definitely swapping to a satin option as we speak. Besides, these satin pillowcases are cheaper than the cotton ones that are currently on my bed.

Light Blue Pillowcase

These satin pillowcases come in four different sizes, so you can find the one that matches your pillow perfectly. The pillowcases have envelope closures, ensuring that your room’s vibe won’t be thrown off by a zipper or a pillow that frequently escapes its case.

Ivory Pillowcase

The pillowcases come in plenty of luxe colors, ranging from a Bridgerton-esque blue to classic ivory, to matching your stylish bedding. The best part about this set that it comes with two matching pillowcases, so you won’t throw off your bed’s vibes by having one satin pillowcase and one cotton.