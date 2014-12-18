StyleCaster
Design Inspo! 25 Jaw-Dropping Bedrooms From Pinterest

Kristen Bousquet
by
So, you’re thinking about redecorating your bedroom, huh? You probably have a vague idea of what you want the aesthetic to be, but you also have no idea where to start. No fear! The web is the ultimate source for home decor inspiration and there are some seriously chic bedrooms from Pinterest, one of our favorite places to find decorating inspo.

MORE: 10 DIY Headboard Ideas to Spruce Up Any Bedroom

Rather than grabbing a ho-hum bed-in-a-bag and tossing a couple photos on the wall, take it further with the inspiration Pinterest has provided for us. From cool headboards to gallery walls, there are some simple ways to make your bedroom look for unique and interesting!

MORE: 25 Small Home Decor Tweaks That Make a Big Difference

Click through the slideshow to see some of the most fabulous bedrooms on Pinterest that we’re dying to copy now!

1 of 25

Photo: Lonny Magazine

Photo: Decorology

Photo: Pinterest/Elke Spelters

Photo: SF Girl by Bay

Photo: The Design Files

Photo: Obaz

Photo: Design Love Fest

Photo: Skona Hem

Photo: Decor8

Photo: Meme Design

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Style At Home

Photo: Pinterest/The Coveteur

Photo: Chalk White Arrow

Photo: Decor8

Photo: Pinterest/Mireya Delapaz

Photo: The Marion Housebook

Photo: SF Girl by Bay

Photo: Houzz

Photo: Decor8

Photo: Design Sponge

Photo: Sarah Anderson

Photo: SF Girl by Bay

Photo: Style Me Pretty

Photo: 79 Ideas

Photo: La Dolce Vita

