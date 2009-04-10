Bed Bath & Beyond’s Verdi Market

Bed Bath & Beyond is giving green a shot. Well, at least their Sixth Avenue store in Manhattan is, where they have opened Verdi Market, a store-in-store area that solely carries natural and organic products, according to WWD. Similar to Harmon’s placement within Bed Bath & Beyond, Verdi Market is an approximately 500 square foot section of the store dedicated exclusively to the sale of natural and organic groceries, cosmetics, pet food, and cleaning supplies by such brands as Kiss My Face, Paul Newman’s, Burt’s Bees, and Seventh Generation.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s move into the natural and organic market mirrors that of several other companies that have similarly begun to create “green” sections, such as Macy’s and Sephora. Although the Union, N.J.-based retailer declined to comment on Verdi Market, according to Women’s Wear Daily, an employee at the 620 Sixth Avenue store said the “green” section, which opened in October, is the only one of its kind within the chain and is meant to assess consumer response. A recent study by Kline & Co., though, concluded that the natural personal care market in the U.S. generated just over $2 billion in sales in 2008, up nearly 19 percent from 2007. If this is any indication of how consumers will respond to Verdi Market, we can expect many more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to follow suit.

Verdi Market at Bed Bath & Beyond

620 Sixth Avenue

New York, NY 10011

(212) 255-3550

bedbathandbeyond.com

