Bed Bath & Beyond’s New Boho Décor Line Is Shockingly Cute — & Starts at $8

When you think of boho bedding, a few pricey, out-of-budget retailers probably come to mind. Luckily for you and me, there’s a new boho décor line in town and it’s actually affordable. The newly launched Wild Sage collection at Bed Bath & Beyond ticks all of the boxes for me.

I just finished moving into an apartment—literally three days ago, I’m still recovering—and Wild Sage is tempting me to swap out my bedding. If you’ve fallen down the apartment decor and home renovation TikTok spiral that I have, you’ve probably been online window shopping for pieces that fit your aesthetic, and it’s expensive out there. Don’t even get me started on the Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror. I dream about decorating my new space, think about the literal thousands of dollars it would take to do it and despair.

That’s why I’m legitimately excited about this affordable (and cute) collection. Rarely are those two words in the same sentence when it comes to new home décor. From floor pillows to accent mirrors, this Wild Sage décor collection has it all. It’s full of lush, dreamy colors for you to make your home the oasis that it should be. But you don’t have to pay Anthropologie or Urban Outfitters prices to get that boho aesthetic.

I rounded up 10 pieces of the collection that you should shop now. Several extremely chic items, like this mirror, have already sold out, so you shouldn’t wait too long before adding things to your cart. If you need me, I’ll be weighing my throw pillow options.

Pink Floral Bedding Set

It’d be hard to wake up on the wrong side of the bed with this cheerful set. This is my ideal quilt tbh. You’ll get the quilt and two pillow shams. And it only costs $60!!

Chic Throw Blanket

At first glance, I would not guess that the throw was $30. It looks like a relative handmade that blanket. This throw blanket comes in two sizes and three different colors—blue, gray and mauve.

Printed Boho Rug

If you’ve ever tried to shop for a rug before, you know how expensive they can be. This unique rug, which is 3 ft. by 5 ft. is only $40—and it has an eye-catching print that will cause people to ask: “Hey, where did you get that?”

Velvet Floor Cushion

Whether you want something to meditate on or just prefer to hang out on the floor, these cushions are just about the most stylish way to do it. They’re large enough for you to actually sit comfortably on and not a glorified throw pillow.

Gilded Mirror

Sorry, just had to add this to my cart real quick. This mirror feels like it belongs in Versailles and yet it’s only $30. Move over Anthropologie Primrose Mirror, there’s a new option in town. It’s perfect as a small wall accent or near a gallery wall.

Sun & Moon Nesting Tables

If you like a subtle sun-and-moon table, these nesting tables are a perfect way to get that motif into your home. Plus, they’re only $70 (for the set!!). The gold-and-distressed tables are an easy way to decorate a small space.

Crinkled Velvet Curtain

Block the sunlight out of your room and do it in a stylish way with these curtains. They are sold individually, so if you get two curtains, it’ll cost $50 total. The curtains come in birch champagne, blue fog, blush, coconut milk, lunar rock and wisteria violet and four different sizes.

Super Cool Throw Pillow

Move over velvet throw pillows, this tufted option is creating a big boho statement. You will def get compliments on it. Plus, it’s pretty cheap for a throw.

Matching Prints

Calling all astrology obsessives—you need to add these prints to your cart right now. They’re ordinarily $40 for the set, but they’re only$16(!!) right now.

Fresh Fragrance

A curated candle to go with your brand new room? Sign me up. This Bamboo Leaf & Blue Lotus candle has been described as smelling clean—but not overwhelming—which is everything I look for in a candle. Plus, the glazed jar is so cute.