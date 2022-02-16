Bed Bath & Beyond’s President’s Day Sale Has Shocking Vitamix & KitchenAid Deals

Scroll To See More Images

President’s Day isn’t for another couple of days, but the sales are already proving to be impressive. One of the best? Bed Bath & Beyond’s 50 percent off clearance event. The details are in the name—you can get up to half off on cult-favorite appliances and cookware, including the most iconic blender on the market.

Everything from cookware to cutlery is discounted here, and we’re recommending you get all that you can because it’s going to be a while until another sale like this pops up. Whether you want to update your entire kitchen collection, or just want to add a single addition to the mix, you can find what you’re looking for.

Our eyes (and hearts) are glued to the Vitamix blender that’s $50 off. As we all know, Vitamix rarely offers a discount, so when the brand does, you should swoop on it. It’s not just cookware that’s discounted, though. Another hot price drop is on Shark’s stick vacuum, that’s specifically designed to pick up hard-to-grab pet hair from any surface, including your couch.

Below, check out some of the best discounts from Bed Bath & Beyond’s President Sale. The discounts continue now through Feb. 21, so get shopping!

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor in Matte Black

If you’re sick of chopping veggies, want something better than store-bought salsa, or want to ditch all the garlic mincing you’ve been doing, investing in a food processor should be your next move. KitchenAid’s model is high quality and built to last a lifetime, just like their stand mixers. The large appliance is usually $100, but you can get it 20 percent off today.

Cuisinart Cordless Wine Opener

There’s nothing worse than getting ready to unwind from a long day, trying to open a bottle of your favorite blend and failing miserably to get the cork out. Never let that tragedy happen again with this cordless wine opener. It’s the gadget that’ll make your life so much easier. Plus, it makes a great gift for any and all occasions.

HoMedics TotalClean 4-in-1 Air Purifier in White

This air purifier gets rid of up to 99 percent of airborne allergens, removes pet dander and pollen, reduces household odors and captures germs all at once. Shop it today and cleanse your home for a 30 percent discount.

Rubbermaid Flex & Seal 38-Piece Food Storage Set

Ditch all of the stained and damaged food containers that you have piled up in your cabinets for this set of fresh Rubbermaid ones. The 38-piece set has a bunch of different sizes that store meals, dressings and more—without the risk of spills. Each container has a fitted lid that protects against leaks and drips.

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender in Black

Save $50 on one of the most reliable and well-made blenders on the market. A Vitamix sale is about as rare as can be, so any savings offered is something worth noting. Vitamix blenders like the Explorian are known for perfectly crushing up fruits and ice to make creamy smoothies, as well as chopping up other produce to craft super satisfying salsas and dips.

Shark Cordless Pet Plus Lightweight Stick Vacuum

If you want a reliable vacuum that works just as well as a Dyson one, yet costs much less, look to this Shark model. It has a similar slim design and is specifically designed to pick up hard-to-grab pet hair that otherwise would be sticking to your carpet and couch for years to come.

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer

Have you ever wanted to air-fry veggies and proteins at the same time, only to have to wait for one to finish to get the other started? This two-basket fryer gets rid of that issue and helps prevent cross-contamination. What more could you want?