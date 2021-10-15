Bed Bath & Beyond’s Anniversary Sale Is A Treasure Trove Of Beauty & Home Savings

Scroll To See More Images

Anniversaries are meant to be celebrated, and there are few occasions as important to us as commemorating the retailers we love the most. There’s a reason we went so hard for Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale in the summer. So, we’re happy to announce the b-day of another fave: Bed Bath & Beyond.

It’s the store we go to for truly everything: beauty products, home storage solutions, and those infomercial gadgets that are actually worth every penny (told you, mom!). This kind of destination is a bit dangerous when we have money burning in our pockets—since, you know, it’s hard not to walk out of the place without six new items—but today we’re letting our wildest spending desires come true. Bed Bath & Beyond’s 50th Anniversary Sale means that so many items we’ve been eyeing are now on sale for 50% off. Get it? 50% off for 50 years. Very clever, BB&B marketing team. We tip our hats to you.

It’s the ideal time to update your home with decorative pieces like bar carts or mirrors, as well as updating your space with essentials, like vacuums or $13 coffee makers. And, because we like you, we’re going to let you in on a little-known secret. There are also so many top-rated beauty buys on sale, too. I guess that’s what the “Beyond” in the name means.

Here’s the deal, though. The sale lasts for less than a week, and things tend to sell out during it pretty quickly, so if you see something you like, you’ll want to hop on it. To help you with this important endeavor (and take some of the stress out of browsing hundreds of pages of discounts), we rounded up our favorite deals that are well-worth buying.

Below, check out the 10 best deals at Bed Bath & Beyond’s Anniversary Sale.

Prospera Egg Facial Massager in Pink

On the hunt for a physical exfoliator that won’t break the bank? This is your guy. It uses sonic vibrations to gently cleanse your skin and takes all of the guesswork out of the process. With just one button to turn it on and off, you’ll get the same clean every time.

Linon Home Sera Bar Cart

Nothing says you have your life together quite like a fancy bar cart. This one exudes class, yet is on sale for under $150. The design comes with a large top that offers ample space for not only your favorite beverages, but also some beautiful decorations you can place among them.

Our Table Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Perhaps one of the best Le Creuset dupes we’ve seen around, the Our Table Dutch Oven is a statement maker in any kitchen. The vibrant color options (red and blue are our favorites) are absolute winners. Plus, that $50 sale price tag has our hearts.

nuLOOM Bodrum Vintage Odell Rug

This 9-foot by 12-foot area rug is a rare price for such a large home addition. It has a subtle coloring to it that won’t clash with your living or bedroom decorations, yet gives just enough texture to liven the space up a bit.

Wild Sage Carved Leaner Mirror

You know those huge and trendy mirrors that you see on Pinterest boards that then seem to always cost, like, $1,000 in a store? This is not one of them. It’s got the same aesthetic look, yet the 34-inch by 79-inch model is on sale for $150.

L’Oréal Infallible Total Cover Foundation

You might remember how L’Oréal’s Infalliable Powder Foundation went viral on TikTok this year. Its sister product, the liquid foundation, is formulated to work just as effectively to cover up acne or dark spots while evening out your skin tone. And, for now, it’s on sale for just $6.

Ryleigh 7-Piece King Comforter Set in Coconut Milk

A 7-piece comforter set on sale for just $30 seems too good to be true. But this is a reality—shop the bedding for a huge discount

WoodWick Pumpkin Butter Glass Votive Candle

Your home is about to smell like a haven of fall goodies. This large top-rated candle has a burn time of up to 50 hours. If that weren’t impressive enough, its wick is designed to snap and crack like a fireplace.

Crux Artisan Series 5-Cup Coffee Maker

You don’t have to shell out to get a dependable coffee maker. This five-cup one whips up a delicious cup of Joe with ease, and has more than a hundred perfect ratings from reviewers who say it’s “great for small batches.” The best part? It’s on sale for just under $13.

Bissell SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac

Finding a smart vacuum that’s under $400 is tough, better yet one that doubles as a mop. Our successful discovery comes with even more glee, since Bissell’s app-controlled one is $100 off.