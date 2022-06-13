All Hail the Queen—Becoming Elizabeth’s Alicia von Rittberg Rules at Royal Trivia

Before becoming Queen, Elizabeth I was a teenager enjoying a normal life. Her father, Henry VIII was on his sixth wife. He also had Elizabeth’s mother, his second wife, Anne Boleyn, beheaded. See? Totally normal life. Her father loved to marry Annes and Catherines, and was not fond of wives with heads. What can we say? Beheading was his love language. Alicia von Rittberg plays the iconic Queen Elizabeth I in the Starz drama Becoming Elizabeth. Rittberg stopped by the StyleCaster studio where we tested her on an all things Queen and Royal history related. Even though she claimed she’d fail the test, she basically proved why she’s the Queen.

Becoming Elizabeth begins seconds after Elizabeth’s father Henry VIII dies and follows Elizabeth’s journey into becoming the Queen she was destined to be. She experiences normal teen angst and becomes infatuated with Thomas Seymour, played by Tom Cullen. She even experiences her first super weird love triangle. Seymour marries her stepmother, Catherine Parr—mere days after Henry VIII takes his last breath. So yes, she falls for her stepmom’s husband, who also happens to be her brother Edward’s uncle. Oh and Edward is now King—and he’s 9 years old. Their family status is: “It’s complicated.”

Becoming Elizabeth joins Starz’s slate of other powerful period dramas, like Outlander, and centers around a strong young woman who would change the monarchy for all-time. If you love royal drama, mildly incestuous love triangles, powerful women, want to be anywhere but this time, then you’ll love watching Elizabeth evolve into the iconic ruler nicknamed, “The Virgin Queen.” To see how well Rittberg knows her royal trivia, watch the video above.

Becoming Elizabeth premieres Sunday, June 12 ,at 9 p.m. on Starz.