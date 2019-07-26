Becky G Doesn’t Want You Comparing Her To Selena Gomez Or Any Other Female Pop Star

Becky G is so over this publicly imposed rivalry between female pop stars. The apparent Becky G and Selena Gomez feud over “Taki Taki” lyrics has been blown way out of proportion the “Mayores” singer says. The Mexican-American singer was accused of “dragging” Gomez’s section in “Taki Taki” during Seventeen’s “Latinx Legends Lyric Challenge.” The seemingly harmless game wasn’t received well after a few people called Becky G out for the comment that they perceived as an insult to Gomez.

Following DJ Snake’s collaboration with Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B appear in the video shown to Becky G. She immediately says, “Oh I know this one. I’ll never forget this one because when I heard it, I was a little confused because it says, something, ‘Come in the party, have a fiesta, blow out the candles and have a siesta’ but I don’t want to have a siesta in the middle of the fiesta.” Becky then jokingly adds, “Like, I want to party. I wouldn’t take a nap, you know what I’m saying? But yeah, of course, I know this one.” Clearly, Becky G’s comments were all in good fun. It was part of the game and she was making light of the game, teasing the lyrics.

That said, after the video was released on July 24, there was one fan in particular who did not care for Becky G’s comments, and wasn’t afraid to make that known. The Gomez fan immediately to took Twitter writing, “Becky G dragging Selena’s verse as if her discography it’s not one of the worst of a Latin woman lmao.” That tweet quickly pulled attracted over 300 “likes” on the social media site. But Becky G wasn’t going to let this comment go without addressing it. The 22-year-old singer replied to the tweet writing, “I have always loved & supported a true queen like Sel. To cut a snippet of a video & take it completely out of context is what is so wrong about this ‘Stan’ culture.” She then added, “Sad to see yet another ‘fan’ going against what their favorite artist believes in by putting other females down.”

Then, not to leave her love for the “Wolves” singer out, Becky added, “WHO DOESNT LOVE A KIND AND PRECIOUS SOUL LIKE SELENA GOMEZ!? You got your facts wrong. I’m a Gomez myself, we don’t do that here.” (She is technically a “Gomez” too—her full name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez!)

Then, for one final blow and winning explanation, Becky “dragged” herself. “MAY I ADD THAT THIS VIDEO WAS TAKEN FROM A GAME I PLAYED WHERE I WAS CONFUSED ABOUT MY OWN LYRICS EVEN🤦🏻‍♀️😂🤷🏻‍♀️,” Becky wrote, referencing a moment in the video that she didn’t even recognize her own song. “The industry breaks us apart & pits us against each other enough, sad that ‘stans’ have to do it too. Someone will always have something to say I guess. Ok. I’m done now.”

Fans quickly came to Becky’s defense, one writing, “ignore them. they’re not worth your time. people will always try to start drama because of the dumbest reasons. you weren’t even dragging sel- at all. we love you.” Another added, “WE LOVE U GIRL DONT LISTEN TO THOSE DELUSIONAL RATS.”

See the video to get a sense of what went down yourselves. Also—Becky G spent half of the earlier part of the video explaining that Gomez was her inspiration, discussing how much she admires the former Disney Channel star. So we think it’s safe to say her perceived insult in the latter half wasn’t that at all.