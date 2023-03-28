How Becky G Subtly Responded To Sebastian Lletget’s Cheating Scandal After He Confessed To ‘A 10 Minute Lapse In Judgment’

In response to the rumors, Lletget shared a lengthy statement to Instagram on March 27, 2023, in which he seemingly apologized to his fiancé. “As an athlete, I have always tried to hold myself to higher [sic] standard, recognizing the blessings and privileges in my career. When I reflect on the past 7 years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support of Becky by my side,” he wrote.

“Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I’ve hid from everything around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions. Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk.”

The statement continued: “While this anonymous internet stalker – who I never met, unlike they claimed – had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I can’t keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should have never been crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

“This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears, & my lapses from the past have half-heartedly been participating in therapy, knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being. If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing…”

The statement concluded: “To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown be unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.” Becky, meanwhile, hasn’t responded publicly though the removal of her engagement ring is a tad damning.

