Beckhams Have a Girl, Fashion Girl’s Guide to Today: 7/11/11

It look like two Hollywood moms have a lot to celebrate this Monday. Both Victoria Beckham and Kate Hudson welcomed new babies into the world, a girl and boy, respectively. And to top off the good news, the US women’s soccer team did us proud, taking home the win against Brazil yesterday. Read on for all the happy details, as well as other news happening around the world today.

David Beckham confirmed via Facebook this morning that Victoria Beckham has given birth to a baby girl, writing, “I am so proud and excited to announce the birth of our daughter Harper Seven Beckham. She weighed a healthy 7lbs 10oz and arrived at 7.55 this morning, here in LA. Victoria is doing really well and her brothers are delighted to have a baby sister xx.” The number seven likely refers to Beckham’s number when he played for Manchester United and England’s national soccer team. (TIME)

Unlike the Beckhams, Kate Hudson has yet to reveal the name of her son, who was born in LA on Saturday night. She did reveal that he weighs 7 lbs. 12 oz. She also asked friends and family to gift her with “celebration trees” to be planted via Barcham Trees. (US Weekly)

More than 100 people, including many children, drowned when a riverboat filled with families cruising the Volga River sank in Russia over the weekend. With as many as 197 people on board when the boat sank on Sunday, including at least 59 children, authorities are calling this the worst river transport disaster in Russia in recent history. (New York Times)

South Sudan seceded from the north on Sunday. The brand new country already plans to start implimenting its new currency in as early as a week. South Sudan Finance Minister David Deng Athorbei told reporters that the country will receive its first shipment of South Sudan pounds from a British printer on Wednesday, adding “From the 18th onwards, depending on the distribution … your money will be out.” (Reuters)