20 Times the Beckerman Twins’ Dogs Were Chicer Than You

Toronto-based twins and creators of humorous fashion blog Beckerman Bite Plate, Samantha and Caillianne Beckerman have a must-follow Instagram account for a lot of reasons. They share photos of everything from their insane Chanel sneaker collection to their stylish adventures around the globe, but it’s their fashionable Pomeranians—Marni and Cubby—that really end up stealing the show.

Just like their owners, Marni and Cubby are die-hard Chanel fans (can you blame the pups?), they’re not afraid to play with color and pile on the accessories, and they’re able to have a lot of fun with fashion, while still remaining enviably stylish. The moral of the story here? These dogs are most definitely more fashionable than you.

Here, 20 times these two adorable pups out-fashioned you. We know: It’s bad enough having to compete with celebrities and street style stars, but now you have dogs to contend with, too.

1. These two dogs have a lot of Chanel, and we mean a lot. In the collection—a pair of pearl encrusted sunglasses that have also been worn by Rihanna.

2. Yes, being draped in Chanel doesn’t ever get old.

3. Occasionally, these pups even like to dress up like Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld.

4. They’re chock full of clever styling tips, like wearing one of the season’s Chanel It-bags around their necks. Even the street style stars aren’t doing that yet.

5. They were first in line to snag Jeremy Scott’s McDonald’s-themed Moschino collection.

6. And they love DKNY’s 1990s-inspired sportswear.

7. Sometimes, though, they take a break from taking fashion too seriously and dress up like Madonna circa 1984.

8. Or a Western-inspired sheriff.

9. Or even do their own take on Bjork’s 2001 Oscar swan dress.

10. This is what they wear to sit poolside.

11. It’s not summer without the perfect pair of denim cut-offs, amiright?

12. You can’t be on Instagram and not post at least one flower crown.

13. Dressing to match your picnic? It’s a thing, people.

14. They’re never ones to miss a glamourous hat moment.

15. They rocked the super-hero trend with the best of them.

16. Skiing may be a sport, but it is a fashionable sport.

17. Formal attire should always include a bow-tie and fur.

18. Who can pull off a hat that mildly resembles AC Slater’s “Saved by the Bell” hair? The Beckerman dogs, that’s who.

19. Turbans? Yes, please.

20. And when they unwind, they do it with a bottle of champagne. Because what else are you supposed to do after a long day of putting outfits together?