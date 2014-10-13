StyleCaster
20 Times the Beckerman Twins’ Dogs Were Chicer Than You

Leah Bourne
by
Toronto-based twins and creators of humorous fashion blog Beckerman Bite Plate, Samantha and Caillianne Beckerman have a must-follow Instagram account for a lot of reasons. They share photos of everything from their insane Chanel sneaker collection to their stylish adventures around the globe, but it’s their fashionable Pomeranians—Marni and Cubby—that really end up stealing the show.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 11.23.05 AM

The Beckerman twins with their dogs Marni and Cubby. Photos: Beckerman Blog Instagram.

Just like their owners, Marni and Cubby are die-hard Chanel fans (can you blame the pups?), they’re not afraid to play with color and pile on the accessories, and they’re able to have a lot of fun with fashion, while still remaining enviably stylish. The moral of the story here? These dogs are most definitely more fashionable than you.

Here, 20 times these two adorable pups out-fashioned you. We know: It’s bad enough having to compete with celebrities and street style stars, but now you have dogs to contend with, too.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.33.11 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

1. These two dogs have a lot of Chanel, and we mean a lot. In the collection—a pair of pearl encrusted sunglasses that have also been worn by Rihanna.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.48.27 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

2. Yes, being draped in Chanel doesn’t ever get old.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.40.25 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

3. Occasionally, these pups even like to dress up like Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.38.35 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

4. They’re chock full of clever styling tips, like wearing one of the season’s Chanel It-bags around their necks. Even the street style stars aren’t doing that yet.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.32.41 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

5. They were first in line to snag Jeremy Scott’s McDonald’s-themed Moschino collection.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.39.50 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

6. And they love DKNY’s 1990s-inspired sportswear.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.35.00 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

7. Sometimes, though, they take a break from taking fashion too seriously and dress up like Madonna circa 1984.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.37.11 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

8. Or a Western-inspired sheriff.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 11.42.16 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

9. Or even do their own take on Bjork’s 2001 Oscar swan dress.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.35.23 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

10. This is what they wear to sit poolside.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.36.07 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

11. It’s not summer without the perfect pair of denim cut-offs, amiright?

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.37.24 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

12. You can’t be on Instagram and not post at least one flower crown.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.33.29 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

13. Dressing to match your picnic? It’s a thing, people.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.39.37 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

14. They’re never ones to miss a glamourous hat moment.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.48.58 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

15. They rocked the super-hero trend with the best of them.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.50.33 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

16. Skiing may be a sport, but it is a fashionable sport.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.47.31 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

17. Formal attire should always include a bow-tie and fur.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.41.06 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

18. Who can pull off a hat that mildly resembles AC Slater’s “Saved by the Bell” hair? The Beckerman dogs, that’s who.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 10.45.54 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

19. Turbans? Yes, please.

Screen Shot 2014-10-13 at 11.39.26 AM

Photo Via Beckerman Blog Instagram

20. And when they unwind, they do it with a bottle of champagne. Because what else are you supposed to do after a long day of putting outfits together?

