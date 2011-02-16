Beck Covers The Velvet Underground

As reported earlier, Beck is working with a variety of artists to co-record an album of covers in just 24 hours. It’s kind of like the show 24. Only not at all. The only commonality really is the number 24.

Beck has already released his collaboration with The Velvet Underground on their song “Sunday Morning” off their album The Velvet Underground & Nico. The recording is impressive, made more impressive when you take in to consideration the time restriction to record everything.

The video doesn’t quite match the caliber of the song. It kind of runs like someone found every transition in Microsoft PowerPoint and discovered what the fade button on the camcorder does.