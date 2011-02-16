Beck Collaborates with MGMT and The Velvet Underground

Beck is working on some interesting collaborations for his upgraded website. Bringing in other bands such as The Velvet Underground and MGMT in to the studio, Beck proposes the challenge to record an entire album in just one day with no real prep work done beforehand. In turn, Beck will slowly “leak” tracks out via his website.

I feel like that is the musical equivalent of your friend asking you to help them move in to their new forth floor walk-up. You just kind of blankly stare at the daunting proposal, whirling through your rolodex of reasons not to help and give in. (Such a pushover…)

Beck’s project is difficult and ambitious but these possible musical collaborations have such exciting potential who could possibly turn it down?