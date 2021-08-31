Becca & Thomas’ Post-‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Relationship Has More Twists Than Their On-Screen Romance

There has never been a more controversial relationship in Bachelor Nation than Becca and Thomas on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. So what happens to Becca and Thomas? Are they still together? Are they—dare we say it—engaged? We explain everything ahead.

Becca and Thomas are two of 30-plus contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, which premiered in August. The show, a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, follows contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette as they look for a second chance at love with each other. Bachelor in Paradise season 7—which is the first season to air since season 6 two years ago due to the current health crisis—was filmed over the course of three weeks in June at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. The resort is the same location Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at since season 2.

While the location is the same, the host is different After former host Chris Harrison quit the Bachelor franchise in June following his racism scandal with Rachael Kirkconnell, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Matt James, ABC announced that Bachelor in Paradise season 7 would be hosted by a rotating roster of celebrities that includes David Spade, Titus Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon.

As for what to expect this season of Bachelor in Paradise, bartender Wells Adams told Us Weekly in July that there will be a lot of drama and romance. “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything,” he said. “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

And for those who have watched past Bachelor in Paradise seasons, Joe Amabile, who was on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and returned for season 7, told the “Click Bait” podcast July that the current season is more “insane” and “intense” than his first. “I wasn’t expecting to be original cast,” he said. “I forgot all of what Paradise is about and it is a wild ride, and this season is insane. It really is. … It almost was, like, every day got more and more intense.” He continued, “It was a lot different than my first time. It was wild.”

But back to Becca and Thomas. As the first former lead on Bachelor in Paradise, there were already eyes on Becca. But with her relationship with Thomas, there’s even more attention on her. Ahead is what we know about Becca and Thomas on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 and how their relationship ends.

Who is Becca from Bachelor in Paradise?

Becca Kufrin, a 31-year-old publicist from Benson, Minnesota, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 22 with Arie Luyendyk Jr. She was the winner and got engaged to Arie at the Final Rose Ceremony. However, months after their engagement, Arie broke up with Becca on camera and reunited with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, whom he married in 2019 and shares three kids with.

After her breakup with Arie, Becca became the season 14 Bachelorette. She is the first former Bachelor or Bachelorette to star on Bachelor in Paradise after their season as a lead. During the finale her Bachelorette season, she gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen, a 32-year-old medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada, and the two got engaged. Becca and Garrett moved into an apartment together in San Diego, California, in 2019, and adopted a dog in 2019. In September 2020, Becca announced that she and Garrett had split after two years together. “I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she said on an episode of her podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour,” at the time. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

She continued, “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

Why did Becca and Garrett break up after The Bachelorette?

So why did Becca and Garrett break up after The Bachelorette? Well, Becca’s split announcement came after months of speculation that she and Garrett had ended their engagement. In an episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” in June 2020, Becca revealed that she was unsure of where her and Garrett’s relationship was after he posted an Instagram photo of a thin blue line, which symbolized his support of the police, amid the Black Lives Matter movement and protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“I want to say to our listeners out there—because I’m sure many will hear this back and wonder and ask and have opinions—for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know,” Becca said at the time. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point.”

Rachel Lindsay, the season 13 Bachelorette and Becca’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost, slammed Garrett at the time for his support of the police. “He has doubled down on his beliefs,” Rachel said before referencing Garrett’s past social media likes that were exposed on Becca’s Bachelorette season. “This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior. When he was on his season, he had a history of ‘liking’ things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.’ I mean, it was a lot. So, this is who this man is, and he’s a piece of shit.”

In an interview with Insider in January 2021, Becca revealed that the Black Lives Matter movement forced her and Garrett to talk about topics they hadn’t discussed before. “I’ve just really reined in what’s simply acceptable to me and what’s not,” she said. She continued, “When the pandemic hit and George Floyd was murdered that we started really having different types of conversations that we weren’t necessarily having before.”

Becca revealed that she and Garrett didn’t split over his Blue Lives Matter post, but it did start a conversation about their future. “I was like…what’s important to me? What’s important to him?” she said. “Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?” She continued, “How are we going to raise kids? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it’s the right decision for me and my future children?”

Who is Thomas from Bachelor in Paradise ?

Thomas Jacobs, a 29-year-old real estate broker from Poway, California, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston. Thomas, who was edited as the villain of the season, was eliminated in week 3 after contestants like Tre Cooper, Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall, who star with Thomas on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, accused him of starring on The Bachelorette to be the next Bachelor. After he confessed to the men and Katie that he considered the thought he could be the next Bachelor, Katie eliminated him at the third rose ceremony. “Your Bachelor audition ends tonight,” she told him.

In his Bachelorette bio, Thomas explained that he believes “everything happens for a reason.” “Thomas is a true believer that everything happens for a reason and says the timing to meet Katie could not be more perfect for him. Thomas knows exactly what he is looking for,” his bio reads. “For him, it’s all about substance and true companionship. His dream woman is beautiful, athletic, mature and ready to be his partner in life. Ambition and thoughtfulness are two major turn-ons for Thomas, and he would love someone to stand by his side as he becomes more involved in his local community. She also must have a healthy appetite because Thomas’ love language is food – he loves to show romance by bringing his loved ones their favorite dish, and one of his favorite ways to show someone his beloved city of San Diego is through his meticulously curated tour of the best burritos, burgers and brunch the city has to offer. Above all, Thomas is done looking for just a good time and is ready to find the one to last a lifetime. #Swoon.”

For his fun facts, Thomas listed the following:

Thomas’ favorite flower is a sunflower.

Thomas often wonders if The Rock really can eat everything he posts on Instagram for his cheat meal days.

Thomas is guilty of rocking the Ed Hardy trend back in high school.

Are Becca and Thomas from Bachelor in Paradise still together and engaged?

So…are Becca and Thomas from Bachelor in Paradise still together and engaged? The answer is yes and no. According to Reality Steve, Thomas, who joined Bachelor in Paradise season 7 in week 2, and Becca, who joined in week 3, were together for most of the season but broke up before Fantasy Suites and left the show single. Reality Steve reported that Becca was the one who broke up with Thomas. However, Reality Steve also reported that Becca and Thomas got back together after Bachelor in Paradise ended and are still together now. Because they broke up before Fantasy Suites, that means that Becca and Thomas are not one of the three couples who got engaged in the finale. Those couples are Joe and Serena P.; Kenny and Mari; and Riley and Maurissa. (Click here for more about Bachelor in Paradise season 7’s winners.)

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

