Becca Kufrin Reveals if She Would Be the ‘Bachelorette’ Again After Her Breakup From Garrett

Amid rumors that she could return to Bachelor Nation, Becca Kufrin revealed if she would be the Bachelorette again after her breakup from Garrett Yrigoyen.

In a recent interview on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, “Off the Vine,” Becca responded to rumors that she could be the first Bachelorette to be the lead twice. “Oh God! I don’t know. Lately, people have been asking I think just because I’m single. I never want to say no and I’d never want to say never,” Becca said. “But also, like, I am 30. I feel like a grandma. I love to sleep. I love my bed. I love snuggling with [my dog] Minno. As you know, when you film an entire season, like, there’s no sleep for two-plus months, and I do not know if I could do it again.”

Becca and Garrett met on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. The two got engaged in the finale. However, after more than two years together, Becca confirmed in an episode of her podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour,” in September that she and Garrett had ended their engagement. She explained at the time that their split was partially result of recent comments he made about the Black Lives Matter movement. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments,” Becca said, referencing Garrett’s support of the Blues Lives Matter organization. “There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

In her interview with Kaitlyn, Becca revealed that she still has the $100,000 Neil Lane ring that Garrett gave her. “I’m never going to wear [the ring] again,” she said. “I don’t want to reuse the diamonds for anything, like, for myself. I don’t want that juju.”

She continued,“I didn’t want to put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole and be like, ‘It’s OK. I’m just going to find the next person to keep me occupied.’ I was, like, not into talking to guys for a while, you know? And, like, of course, people slide into your DMs. Now, I’m a little bit more open because I think I’m, like, a little bit more ready. But I still have a lot of work to do. And so, it’s fun to have that … but I want to give myself at least until the new year, like a couple more months, to figure out where I’m at.”

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m.

