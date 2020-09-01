Bachelorette’s Becca & Garrett Have Officially Broken Up After His Black Lives Matter Comments

Another Bachelor couple bites the dust. Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yriygoyen have broken up after his controversial Black Lives Matter comments. The couple met on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018 and got engaged in the finale. However, two years after Becca gave her final rose to Garett, the former Bachelorette confirmed that the two have gone their separate ways.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” she tearfully said on the Tuesday, September 1, episode of her podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour.”

She continued, “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Becca went on to tell listeners that she and Garett have “finally come to terms” that their relationship wasn’t working. Though the two have split, Becca said that she’s “so grateful” to have had the “two-plus years” with her Bachelorette winner. She continued, “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

Becca and Garett’s breakup comes after months of speculation that they had ended their engagement. Speculation that Becca and Garrett had split came in June when the Minnesota native told “Bachelor Happy Hour” listeners that she was unsure of where her relationship with Garett was after he posted an Instagram photo of a thin blue line amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I want to say to our listeners out there—because I’m sure many will hear this back and wonder and ask and have opinions—for those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know,” Becca said at the time. “I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point.”

Rachel Lindsay, the season 13 Bachelorette and Becca’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost, slammed Garrett in June for his support of the police. “He has doubled down on his beliefs,” Rachel said before referencing Garrett’s past social media likes that were exposed on his Bachelorette season. “This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior. When he was on his season, he had a history of ‘liking’ things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.’ I mean, it was a lot. So, this is who this man is, and he’s a piece of shit.”

Before Becca’s relationship with Garrett, she dated season 23 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. in 2017. She was chosen as the winner and got engaged in the finale. However, a couple months after the final episode, Arie changed his mind, broke up with her and chose his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, whom he’s married to and shares a 1-year-old daughter, Alessi, with.

