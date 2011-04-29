Because Only Kate and McQueen Matter Today: Met Exhibit Pics

In all honestly, outside of all the glamour of the Met Gala, the museum does a really beautiful job curating each year’s theme. So as much as I love a super model and Blake Lively dressed up all thematically in high fashion, personally speaking, it’s mostly been about a really lovely day to go check out Model as Muse or Nan Kempner’s closet in one of the world’s most beautiful museums. It’s fashion at some of its most elegant, and this year’s choice of an Alexander McQueen retrospective, entitled Savage Beauty, is both a lovely honor, and looks to be in keeping with the Met’s high standards.

WWD went for a sneak peek into the exhibit, which isn’t yet open to the public. Click through for images of looks from collections ranging from “Highland Rape,” to his Darwin inspired show. For a man who made models walk on water and fly above Anna Wintour, there was plenty of beauty and genius to cull from.

Photos: John Aquino for WWD