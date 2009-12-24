Because I’m Addicted: A Fashion Blogger Shares Her Love For Rag & Bone, Anna Della Russo, and More

L.A. girl Geri Hirsch is a marketing manager by day, and a fashion blogger by night. Here, the creator of Because I’m Addicted shares with us her love for Rag & Bone, her daily fashionable uniform, and her favorite shopping spots in the city that never sleeps.

1. Where’s your hometown and where do you call home now?

Los Angeles, through and through.

2. What’s your number one reason for starting a blog?

Creative outlet.

3. What pays the bills?

By day I’m the Online Marketing Manager for GOOD and by night, blogger-turned freelance journalist.

4. How would your best friend describe you?

Silly and driven. Lovely after a good cup of coffee.

5. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

I really want a killer bag. I’m just not sure which one. Suggestions?

6. Vogue, Elle, or Harper’s Bazaar?

Toughy…if you asked me a year ago, I’d say Harper’s Bazaar, two years ago it would have been Vogue, but as of late I love Elle. The editorials are full of attainable items, the content is relevant, and I dig Kate Lanphear.

7. If you had to describe your daily uniform, what would it be?

LNA leggings, a pair of great flats that I can switch out for YSL heels at night, a power shoulder blazer, vintage top, and tons of random accessories.

8. Favorite magazine editrix past, present, or fictional?

Anna Della Russo. She’s always dressed to the nines–no such thing as overdressed in her world.

9. Best city to shop?

My shopaholic, insanely convincing, ridiculously stylish New Yorker girls manage to get me to update my wardrobe every time I’m there. There is something in that air. Nothing feels real…ehh hemm, like my credit card bill. I love the street vendors, Tokio7, Ina, Opening Ceremony, Oak, Topshop, and Studio Beauty Mix at Korres, but really I will shop anywhere.

10. Which movie character do you most identify with?

Andy Sachs (The Devil Wears Prada) for the sole reason that between work and my blog, I live two separate lives and often find myself having to choose.

11. You are offered a corporate clothing allowance from one designer–who’s it going to be?

You mean, I woke up in Rag & Bone heaven?

12. If you had a time machine, which era would you visit first?

I’d make a cameo in ’69, the summer of love, then jet to the ’70s where I’d show up in disco shorts and roller skates.

13. Favorite ’90s TV show?

Full House. Secrets–I was an extra!

14. What is playing on your iPod right now?

Passion Pit, XX, Michael Jackson, Prokofiev, everything! I’m obsessed with my current go-to mix thanks to the genius tastemaker Scott Vener (Music Supervisor for Entourage and 90210).

15. What’s next?

Launching a new site in 2010, can’t wait to dish the details!

16. Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

I LOVE to cook and lately have been obsessed with making Ahi tuna steaks. Simple and healthy yet feels a bit gourmet.

What you’ll need: Ahi tuna steaks, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

In a small pot, add balsamic vinegar and bring to boil, then simmer 10 minutes to reduce heat and thicken sauce.

While your balsamic reduction is thickening, season the tuna steaks with salt and pepper. Coat a non-stick skillet with olive oil and place over medium-high to high heat. When the pan is hot, place tuna steaks in pan and sear for a minute to a minute and a half on each side (or longer if you want the tuna less rare). Place the tuna steak on a plate, and drizzle balsamic reduction over the top. Serve with salad, potatoes, veggies, or anything to your liking.

More News We Love:

A Fashion Blogger Tells Us the Pieces We Need in 2010

The Top 15 Designer Collaborations of 2009

Knight Cat: A Fashion Blogger’s Unexpected Rise to Fame