Bebe Zeva: An Insider’s Guide To Dining In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is home to many vices gambling, boozing and spending sprees among them. But I have to admit that (aside from shopping, of course) my ultimate vice is food. Every time I go on vacation, my top priorities are: A. Asking everyone I know for restaurant recommendations in the city I will be visiting, and B. Securing reservations at said restaurants. Needless to say, once I arrive, a pig-out fest ensues, and I have to hit the gym extra hard upon my return in order to pay for my sins.

Before I traveled to Las Vegas for PROJECT, I thought it would be wise to consult a local about her favorite places to chow down. Writer and style blogger Bebe Zeva was kind enough to fill me in about what to eat and where, and even though I will only be in town for a few days, there’s a certain dessert-heavy buffet on the list that I’ll certainly be hitting up more than once.



1. Best atmosphere: The Peppermill, Las Vegas Boulevard

“It’s been around in Vegas since the olden days, but they keep updating it, so it’s not gross everything always looks new! It’s open 24 hours, and I love how they keep rainbow sprinkles on every table. It’s very dark, but everything inside is neon it’s great place to socialize. The mood is very “night-time” so it’s my favorite destination for a midnight snack, or breakfast at 4AM.”

2. Best Asian food: Noodle Asia, located inside The Venetian

“This noodle shop has really authentic Asian cuisine, I always recommend the fried rice or the soups. This is normally where my family and I celebrate birthdays, since it’s one of the only places we all always agree on!”

3. Best dessert: The Wicked Spoon, inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel

“This is a buffet that has everything, but the dessert selection is unbelievable. There’s fudge of every color and variety, chocolate dipped strawberries, French macarons and meringues it’s a treat for the eyes and mouth. I’m also a fan of The Wicked Spoon’s all-you-can-eat make your own sushi bar!”

4. Best Moroccan/ethnic experience: Marrakech, on Paradise Road

“You sit on extravagant ottomans, and aside from the incredible food, you get to enjoy the interior’s vivid colors, tapestries and belly dancers. It’s ethnic and authentic perfect if you want both a show and a meal.”

5. Best diner: Roxys Diner, inside the Stratosphere Hotel

“This is your quintessential 50s diner. They have great malts and sliders, and is decorated like it’s straight out of another decade. Plus, all of the waiters will sing and dance at random one minute they’re taking your order, and the next they’re breaking out into ‘Greased Lightening’. When I first visited Vegas when I was younger, I always joined in!”