Bebe Rexha Wore Literal Wings, and Now I’m Convinced She’s an Angel

Leading up to the release of her new single, “Last Hurrah,” Bebe Rexha has been teasing us all via Instagram with promotional photos. The singer has been posting devilish photos to hint at the subject of her new song, but on Thursday, she hit us with a different vibe completely. In one last teaser photo series, and perhaps in an effort to confuse us, Bebe Rexha wore giant angel wings, and now I’m not unconvinced she fell from heaven.

Rexha’s single “Last Hurrah” dropped today, and it’s basically about a transition from devil to angel—in so many words. It definitely lines up with the theme of the singer’s Instagram teasers. On Thursday, Rexha donned a white dress, white heels and angel wings so big, they seriously looked like one could use them to fly. Rexha captioned the photo “I’m done with the drama, I’m fixing my karma,” which are lyrics from the single—as well as an apt description of her transition into an angel. I know the ensemble was to promote Rexha’s new song, but I can’t help but hope wearing giant wings will catch on as a new spring trend.

Rexha also used the outfit to celebrate Valentine’s Day, by captioning one of the photos, “Cupid could kiss my ass. Happy Valentine’s Day,” as well as flipping off the camera. It’s the biggest V-Day mood I’ve ever seen, and the exact energy I’m hoping to harness for the rest of 2019.

After these iconic portrayals of devil and angel Rexha has recently hit us with, along with the seriously stunning red gown the singer wore to the 2019 Grammys, we’ve got our eye on Bebe Rexha this year. If she continues at the same rate she’s going now, we’re sure to expect many more elaborate and jaw-dropping looks from her in the coming months. Frankly, I can’t wait to see what she wears next.