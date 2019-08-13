Bebe Rexha & Taylor Swift Just Dragged A Music Exec Who Said 29 Was ‘Too Old’ To Be Sexy

Tuh! The audacity of some of these men just gets more atrocious every single day. Luckily Bebe Rexha and Taylor Swift’s ageism Instagram clapback will hopefully put at least one of these men in his place–forever. So this is what went down. The talented and stunning Bebe Rexha was minding her own business when some “music exec” decided to give her some unsolicited advice about her brand and her image. Truly, the way our eyes just rolled.

The “Call You Mine” singer posted a stunning black and white photo fo herself in her undies to her IG, and underneath the photo, she shared the entire exchange.

I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was “confusing.” Because… I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I’m 29.

Whew! Every day they get bolder and every second our disgust grows. Luckily, Bebe wasn’t about to let ole boy have the last word. She boldly claimed her age, sexiness and talent saying,

I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as “hags” when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it. I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound “younger.” I’m gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I’m wiser, I’m stronger and TRUST ME I’m a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.

Mic drop.

Obviously, Bebe got hella love and praise on her post including fellow 29-year-old songstress Taylor Swift who commented, “DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE. 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗.”

Rita Ora added, “My sexy songwriting 👑 You are beautiful, getting sexier with age and your talent SINGS for itself. Keep making those rules 💞”

Bebe also got love from Jamie Lynn Spears who said, ” “HELL YEAH. FN RIGHT.”

Bottom line no woman asked you shit about her image or body so it’s best to just STFU.