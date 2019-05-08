Bebe Rexha’s Music Biz 2019 Awards Outfit Is Weirdly Cowboy Chic, and I Don’t Hate It

If you don’t know by now, I’m a huge Bebe Rexha fan. (I have been ever since she collaborated on a song with Louis Tomlinson from One Direction (!!) a few years ago). Not only is the singer musically gifted, but her style has quickly become one of my favorites. On Tuesday night, Bebe Rexha attended the Music Biz Awards, and her cowboy-chic outfit seriously caught my eye.

Rexha has a way of getting a little wild with an outfit without going completely over-the-top. (Not that going over-the-top is always a bad thing. I mean, the Met Gala is the definition of dressing over-the-top, and that’s fashion’s SuperBowl.) Typically, the singer wears something just a little bit out of the ordinary to give her ensembles a pop of personality. In Nashville on Tuesday, Rexha donned a sleek white jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck and pretty crepe details. The monochrome look was absolutely stunning.

Of course, Rexha also added a cowboy hat to the ensemble, because when you’re in the city that’s home to country music, you have to make your outfit a little cowboy-chic. As someone who’s actually from Nashville, I have a guttural response of rolling my eyes to anyone who’s not from the south wearing such stereotypical garb. However, Bebe Rexha looks good as hell, so I’m going to let this one slide. The look is such a sartorial win, I can’t even be mad. The singer even wore steel-toed heels in what I imagine is an homage to steel-toed cowboy boots. That’s the kind of fashion innovation I love to see.

While at the Music Biz 2019 Awards, Bebe Rexha, along with singer Kane Brown, was awarded with a Breakthrough Artist Award. She just keeps killing the game—even at an event focused mainly on country artists! Yeehaw, girl.