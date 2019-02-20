Bebe Rexha Dressed Like the Hottest Biker Chick We’ve Ever Seen

After her Grammy nominations and the release of her hot new single “Last Hurrah,” Bebe Rexha has been high-up on my radar. The singer has become the gal to watch—she’s been killing it both career-wise and in the fashion department. (Did you see her Grammys dress?) Even her social media game is on fire. In a recent Instagram post, Bebe Rexha wore a biker outfit that has me ready to join her biker gang and ride through the town on her motorcycle.

On Tuesday, Rexha posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an all-black biker chick outfit—while posing next to some sort of motorized bike. Regardless of the vehicle, though, the singer’s outfit was hot AF. She wore a House of Holland mock-neck black top, complete with a Maison Alaïa corset belt (!!), sleek Helmut Lang pants and black (so tall they’re probably taller than I am) Yves Saint Laurent boots. Bebe Rexha isn’t even standing next to an actual motorcycle, and still she sells the biker babe look better than anyone I’ve ever seen.

Arguably the best part of this ensemble were those Yves Saint Laurent boots. Heels a mile high, they’re probably not safe for operating any sort of motorized vehicle, but they look hot as hell. In fact, I don’t think the outfit is at all the safest thing to wear while galavanting on a bike of any kind, but she looks so good, I don’t even care about the logistics. I mean, I don’t know any bikers who have worn a corset belt, but it didn’t stop the singer from adding that to her incredibly smokin’ (Don’t @ me for using that word, OK?! The outfit is smokin’.) ensemble. Bebe Rexha’s biker look should be the gold standard for biker chicks everywhere—well, maybe if you subtract the high-heeled boots and add a helmet.