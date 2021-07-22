Bebe Rexha On Lingerie, Self Love & Celebrating Bodies At Every Size

Scroll To See More Images

ICYMI, Bebe Rexha and Adore Me dropped a capsule collection earlier this summer and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. And when I say “capsule collection,” I’m talking about three different drops, the first of which debuted back in June and the most recent of which hit the site on July 1. The third installment is coming soon, so STYLECASTER caught up with the Grammy-nominated singer to chat about all things body positivity, her summer style and feeling sexy in whatever she’s got on. And of course, her favorite must-shop pieces, too!

Rexha’s two collections so far have included some of the hottest (and most size-inclusive!) lingerie that I have ever seen, period. Adore Me is second to none when it comes to providing gals with affordable bodysuits, bras and underwear with high-quality fit guaranteed, but their lineup with Rexha takes it to a whole different level—so yes, you’re going to want every single piece.

Prior to teaming up with the brand, seeing different body types represented on Adore Me’s website was something that made the “In The Name of Love” singer want to work with them in the first place. “Listen, I’m all about body love and loving your body, I’m really big about spreading that,” Rexha tells STYLECASTER. “It’s been a journey for me to learn how to love myself and accept myself and the body that I’m in. I really do believe that people of all shapes and sizes deserve to feel sexy.”

When it comes to Rexha’s favorite pieces in the collection, she wastes no time before calling out a few of the hottest ones. She highlights the Axelle Contour corset as one of the pieces she wears the most IRL—but don’t think that she’s wearing it on its own! A self-proclaimed fan of all things “rock sh*t,” Rexha prefers to style her lingerie with low-key pieces like jeans and her trusty leather jacket.

For the singer, feeling sexy is less about showing off her body and more about how she feels in her clothes. “I just want things that make me feel good,” she says. “I have to feel good in it, you know?”

And it’s clear that Rexha is feeling herself in these new pieces. The collection’s technicolor campaign features the singer lounging boudoir-style in a retro bedroom, hazy with mood lighting. Apparently, the steamy shots were inspired by her honest journey to body positivity.

Rexha is frank about the fact that self-love is something that didn’t always come easy for her. “I think for a really long time, I was really hard on myself,” she shares, “I never thought I was good enough.”

All that changed when she learned to accept her body as is. When it comes to advice for others who are on a similar journey towards total self-love, Rexha says that her number-one tip is to stop the negative self-talk before it even starts. “Be nice to yourself,” she says. “Say nice things to yourself.”

But the singer also notes that everyone’s unique process comes with its own ups and downs, so taking it slow and celebrating progress where you find it is key. Oh–and don’t let anyone else judge your journey, although Rexha notes she is sometimes her own harshest critic.

“I’ll be like, ‘Ugh, I got some more cellulite on my leg’ and I’m like ‘Damn, well I hate my legs now,’” she says. “Then I’m like, ‘You know what? I love myself with cellulite.’ If I want to change it, I’ll make changes slowly and do things to make myself feel better, but I’m gonna do it for myself.”

I think it’s high time that we all channel some of Rexha’s self-confidence this summer. Her capsule collection is available exclusively on Adore Me’s site, with sizing in XS-4X for apparel and 30A-46DDD for bras. Prices start at only $49.95, which means that every lingerie-wearer can find something they love for a perfect fit and the perfect price.

The collection also includes the nearly sold-out Alyshia Unlined, a Pride-themed balconette-style bra that you’ll want to rock all year ’round. Adore Me is even donating 100 percent of the net proceeds from the sale of the Alyshia to the Ali Forney Center, a New York City-based nonprofit with a mission to protect LGBTQ youth from homelessness.

With Rexha’s message of self-love in mind, read on to shop our favorites from her capsule collection.

Axelle Contour

Shop Rexha’s favorite corset from the new collection, the Axelle Contour, which retails for under $50.

Temperance Contour

If you’re a fan of longline bras, check out the Temperance Contour. It comes in other colors, but the black is especially classic.

Onika Contour

Bodysuit fans, listen up! The Onika Contour is going to be your favorite piece from the collection, especially in hot pink.

Jenni Unlined Set

How pretty is this Jenni Unlined Set? It’s a little pricey at $59.95, but the luxe lace and great fit make it well worth your coin.

Kaia Contour

Rexha wore The Kaia Contour, available in cup sizes 30A through 38DD, in her campaign photos, so I’m pretty sure I need it, too.