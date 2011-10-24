‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Make Their Grand Return To MTV

If you were a teenager (or a sneaky kid like myself who would head straight for the television when their parents went to sleep) in the 1990s, you probably worshipped the signature snark of Beavis and Butt-Head. The wisecracking couch potatoes who donned their respective AC/DC and Metallica t-shirts without fail were known for their pop culture commentary that was always a little deeper than it seemed.

Now the boys are back and ready to give a new generation a taste of what they’re made of. A 12 episode run of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head will commence this Thursday at 10 PM on MTV (Mike Judge being the cartoon’s creator, and the literal GENIUS behind one of my favorite movies of all time, Office Space). Many blogs have been posing the same question: In today’s new media based society where everyone can make their opinions known, is Beavis and Butt-Head‘s cultural commentary still relevant?

In my opinion, I think it is. With reality television slowly burning holes in all of our brains, it’s important to take a step back and laugh like we used to when the economy was great, fast food didn’t kill you, and people thought they would be able to sell their Beanie Babies for like, two thousand bucks a pop. Simpler. Effing. Times.

The new Beavis and Butt-Head will poke fun at a variety of topics that plague our society today, and I can’t wait for it. To get psyched for the big return, watch an iconic clip below.

Beavis And Butthead – Vaya Con Cornholio. Watch more top selected videos about: Beavis :butthead, Cornholio