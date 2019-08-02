Beautycounter’s New Retinol Alternative Is Already Getting Rave Reviews

Retinol can be magic for a variety of skin issues, like acne and hyperpigmentation. But it can also be harsh on skin, leading to redness, flakiness and increased sensitivity to UVA/UVB rays. Beautycounter’s Countertime collection is a new retinol-alternative line made for those who can’t (like those with eczema) or just don’t want to deal with the side effects of retinol. Beautycounter is the next brand to launch its own alternative and it’s exciting for a variety of reasons. Fans love the brand’s all-natural, clean beauty products free of SLS and SLES, parabens, synthetic fragrances and 1,500 (!) more ingredients it’s vowed to never use. The team behind Beautycounter are also activists, who fight for stricter guidelines in the personal care industry.

Beautycounter promises retinol-like results with something it calls Retinatural Complex. It’s a plant-based blend of repairing Bakuchiol (an extract of the Babchi plant used in Ayurvedic medicine) and Swiss Alpine Rose to protect skin against environmental stressors. Each work together to plump and firm skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin’s texture. Plus, it’s non-irritating and safe to use in the sun.

Shop the Countertime collection, below.

Countertime Antioxidant Soft Cream

Fans say this skin-plumping moisturizer makes their skin “radiant.”

$79 at Beautycounter

Countertime Mineral Boost Hydrating Essence

There are already 1,200 reviews of this lightweight essence, with some saying it made their skin “smoother and brighter.”

$59 at Beautycounter

Countertime Lipid Defense Cleansing Oil

Remove makeup, dirt and oil without stripping your skin of its essential lipids.

$49 at Beautycounter

Countertime Tetrapeptide Supreme Cream

Fans of this rich cream say it “hydrates and calms sensitive skin and rosacea.”

$89 at Beautycounter

Countertime Tripeptide Radiance Serum

Reviews say just a small about of this serum leaves skin “soft as silk.”

$79 at Beautycounter

Countertime Ultra Renewal Eye Cream

Brighten and hydrate under your eyes without irritation.

$69 at Beautycounter

Countertime Collection

Get the entire line and save $42.

$382 at Beautycounter

