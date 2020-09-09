The Must-Have Nail Kit for People Who Love Naked Manis

Nearly everything about my beauty habits has changed this year. I’m growing out my hair instead of maintaining a buzzcut (and doing it the healthy way). I’ve downsized my skincare routine in the name of sustainability. Even my vitamin lineup got a makeover. The one thing that hasn’t changed is my nail routine, or should I say, lack thereof. I’ve never been into salon manicures and now that I’m completely obsessed with this Zoya Naked Manicure Kit, I don’t see my minimalist aesthetic going anywhere.

Like the “perfect” little black dress or shade of red lipstick, I’ve been on a years-long mission to master the no-makeup makeup version of the manicure. I knew it needed to be devoid of color, but still have the shine and finish of your typical nail polish. If it just so happened to help my nails grow without chipping in a matter of days, too-I’d be in nail care heaven. As you can imagine, this is much easier said than done.

Clear nail polish has never been in short supply but some of them look, for lack of a better word, cheap, when used without color polish. It’s usually too glossy and looks as though you could literally wipe it off your nail bed. The Zoya Naked Manicure gives you the exact opposite and it’s worth the extra leg work. Plus, each of the products is infused with ingredients that will strengthen, add luster, and repair nails that have been impacted by chipping, acrylics, and more.

The Geliecure system is simple. First, file, cut and shape your nails. The file included has two surfaces: one for refining and another for buffing. Next, apply the Geliecure Rescue Serum. Pro-tip: a very, very small amount goes a long way. Place the teeniest dot on one finger, dab it with another finger and lightly tap each nail bed, then evenly distribute around each nail bed.

After you’ve given the serum a couple seconds to absorb, you can lock in the treatment by laying down the Geliecure Repair Base. Finally, get no-polish polish finish by applying the magic touch, otherwise known as the Geliecure Soak Off Gel Coat and place your nails under the travel-friendly LED light for one minute. (If you want color, you can paint that on after removing leftover residue with the Clear Shine spray.

The results?

Flawless. (And BTW, this set also comes with cotton balls and soak-off nail foils for whenever you’re ready to safely remove the gel polish.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.