Zoya Color Designer Tells Us How She Chose The Latest Shades

The Zoya Feel Collection, which just came out this winter, wasn’t quite planned as a usual roll out lineup, but the concept was so important to Rebecca Isa, color designer for Zoya Professional Nail Lacquer, that it had to be done in addition to the usual collections created. “I had just had a baby, and I created these out of need; I wanted colors that were light and neutral yet opaque and creamy, and nothing like it existed!” Isa explains. “I needed something that was quick and easy, interesting and modern, that was great for the woman with not a lot of time on her hands.”

Isa started mixing and mixing colors fervently, which resulted in the six shade lineup dubbed Kristen, Kendal, Megan, Carey, Kennedy, and Avery (used for the nails at Rachel Zoe), which ranges from pale pink to lavender beige and grey with a bluish hue. “It may have been a bit selfish of me to create a lineup of colors that I needed, but I’ve had lots of women tell me how glad they are to have these colors that really stay and look great!”