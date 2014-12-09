Beauty Buzz: Zosia Mamet Goes Gray, 35 Uses for White Vinegar, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Yes, you can use white vinegar for just about everything, even softening your cuticles. Find out the 35 best ways to use it. [ StyleCaster

Zosia Mamet of ‘Girls’ fame has gone gray. Do you like the new hue? [ 2.of ‘Girls’ fame has gone gray. Do you like the new hue? [ Glamour

3. Should you learn how to thread your brows yourself? If you thought waxing was hard, take it to the next level with DIY threading. [ Daily Makeover

Justin Bieber and Channing Tatum have recently dyed their hair platinum – now we’re really worried that the bleached blonde trend has gone too far. [ 4. Bothandhave recently dyed their hair platinum – now we’re really worried that the bleached blonde trend has gone too far. [ Popsugar Beauty