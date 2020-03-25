Skip the Makeup—Zoom’s Beauty Filter Is Here

There’s nothing like working from home under quarantine and your boss decides it’s time for a virtual meeting and you haven’t even brushed your teeth yet. Luckily, Zoom’s beauty filter is here to help. The meeting app has blown up in recent weeks with everyone using it for work conference calls, happy hours and even hangouts. At first, there was big talk about all the fun backgrounds to make your co-workers and friends laugh (and hide your mess), but now it’s all about the hidden blurring feature.

When you wake up and you just can’t, pop on a blazer over your PJs and look for the “Touch Up My Appearance” box. It’s under “Video Settings” and “My Video.” Check the box and a blurring filter goes over your face. It’s not applying makeup like an Instagram filter but instead blurs out any “imperfections.” It makes your skin look smooth and bright and your hair look flyaway-free. Skip the foundation and check that box to fake flawless skin.

If you want to add a background to your blurred out appearance, it’s easy to do, as well. Choose from A Tropical Escape, Outer Space, Office Life, Disney World, Frozen Mountains The Brady Bunch and even Kris Jenner’s Entryway. You can buy plans starting at $14.99, or the free package allows for meetings up to 40 minutes with up to 100 participants, as well as and unlimited one-on-one meetings.

Okay, you might not use Kris Jenner’s Entryway for your work meetings but get rid of a little isolation anxiety by hosting a Zoom night with your friends when you’d normally go for happy hour or out to dinner. Put on a cute outfit, pour a glass of wine and get the party started.