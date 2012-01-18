Get Zooey Deschanel’s Golden Globes Manicure!

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Zooey Deschanel’s Prada gown wasn’t the only custom design she donned at the Golden Globes. The New Girl actress tweeted this picture of her tuxedo manicure, saying ,”I am wearing a gown but my nails are wearing tuxedos!!!”

Try on Golden Globes hairstyles in the Makeover Studio

We checked in with our friends at CND to find out how to recreate this look at home.

Step 1: Apply a base coat to prevent peeling and chipping.

Step 2: Polish nails with two coats of a brilliant white nail polish. (The shirt to your tuxedo)

Step 3: Polish the tips of your nails with a deep hue like CND Colour in Midnight Sapphire.

Step 4: Dip the end of a detail brush in the Midnight Sapphire Colour and draw a small bow in the moon of your nail. Placing a small dot of polish in the middle of two larger circles of color is a trick to avoid drawing a real bow.

Step 5: Using the tip of the detail brush, paint three tiny dots of down the center of your nail.

Step 6: Allow polish to dry completely, and apply one coat of a super shiny sealer.