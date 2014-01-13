How to Get Zooey Deschanel’s Romantic Updo

Zooey Deschanel is known for going vintage chic on the red carpet, and this year’s Golden Globes was no different. The actress chose a curly chignon accessorized with a beautiful white rose. Here’s how celebrity hairstylist Shelly Brien for Pantene created the look.

Step 1: “Everything starts with a good blow dry,” says Shelley. She started by drying the hair with a large round brush after setting with Pantene Heat Protection Spray ($4.99, pantene.com).

Step 2: Once dry, she used a large barrel curling iron to create voluminous waves. To hold the curl (and keep the hair soft), she applied Pantene Volume Touchable Hairspray ($4.99, pantene.com).

Step 3: For the undo, she back combed the hair at the crown and gently pulled to the sides into a ponytail and secured with an elastic. Then she loosely wrapped the hair around the band and kept in place with bobby pins.

Step 4: She finished with hairspray and the rose to decorate.

Read more: Tips to Make Your Blowout Last