StyleCaster
Share

How to Get Zooey Deschanel’s Checkered Nails From the Emmys

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Get Zooey Deschanel’s Checkered Nails From the Emmys

Shannon Farrell
by
Zooey Deschanel nail art Emmys

Zooey Deschanel’s checkered nails at the 65th Annual Emmys.
Photo: Getty Images

Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, Zooey Deschanel paired vintage-inspired hair and makeup with a standout nail art design at the Emmys last night. L’Oréal Paris Global Nail Artist Tom Bachik created a checkered pattern using black and white shapes. Inspired by modern geometric art, he wanted to create a simple design that contrasted with the softness of the New Girl star’s dress. Here’s how to recreate the design, which — we promise — is much easier than it looks.

Step 1: Apply L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Nail in I Will! ($5,99, lorealparisusa.com), a white polish, to all nails.

Step 2: Using a striper (a nail polish with a super thin brush), draw a plus sign on the nail to divide it into four quarters.

Step 3: Then apply L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Nail in After Hours ($5.99), a glossy black, to create the checkerboard pattern in a reverse pattern from finger to finger.

Step 4: Using the back of a makeup brush for a tip (or a toothpick), paint on tiny dots to create the 3D textured sequin effect.

Step 5: To complete the look, spin the brush of After Hours on thumbs to create a tiny moustache.

Zooey Deschanel nail art Emmys 2013

Don’t forget the little moustache!
Photo: Getty Images

Read more: Red Lips Rule! See the Emmys’ Most Covetable Shades

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share