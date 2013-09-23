How to Get Zooey Deschanel’s Checkered Nails From the Emmys

Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, Zooey Deschanel paired vintage-inspired hair and makeup with a standout nail art design at the Emmys last night. L’Oréal Paris Global Nail Artist Tom Bachik created a checkered pattern using black and white shapes. Inspired by modern geometric art, he wanted to create a simple design that contrasted with the softness of the New Girl star’s dress. Here’s how to recreate the design, which — we promise — is much easier than it looks.

Step 1: Apply L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Nail in I Will! ($5,99, lorealparisusa.com), a white polish, to all nails.

Step 2: Using a striper (a nail polish with a super thin brush), draw a plus sign on the nail to divide it into four quarters.

Step 3: Then apply L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Nail in After Hours ($5.99), a glossy black, to create the checkerboard pattern in a reverse pattern from finger to finger.

Step 4: Using the back of a makeup brush for a tip (or a toothpick), paint on tiny dots to create the 3D textured sequin effect.

Step 5: To complete the look, spin the brush of After Hours on thumbs to create a tiny moustache.

