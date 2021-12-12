These Next-Level Collagen Superdrink Mixes Are My Secret for Glowing Skin, Hair & Nails

If you’re like me, I like my beverages to do double duty. There simply isn’t enough time in the day to get in all the nutrients I need to feel on my A-game, so you’ll find me sipping on mood-boosting adaptogenic lattes and the like all day long. My latest obsession? Zolt’s Collagen Boost plant-powered superfood drink mixes, which not only encourage me to get my daily water intake, but give my hair, skin, and nails a much-needed glow up at the same time.

I’m sure you’ve tried those boring collagen powders that you can add to your coffee or directly in water, but most are way too chalky to get down, and I end up just tossing it (and my hard-earned money) down the drain. Not to mention, most are unflavored, so they’re not exactly enjoyable to drink either. But with Zolt’s next-level collagen drink mixers, you can truly have your collagen and drink it too. And unlike traditional collagen powders, these game-changing ones are made with adaptogens, vitamins and botanicals to help round out your overall wellness routine on the daily.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zolt is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I recently tested out their variety pack, which includes three yummy flavors targeted for different needs: Well for immunity (Meyer Lemon Tea), Dreamy for sleep (Ginger Honey Tea), and Even for everyday balance (Lime Mint). So long, boring Vitamin C powders! These ones come with the added bonus of collagen to keep my nails, hair, and skin strong and healthy thanks to hyaluronic acid and tremella mushroom (vegan collagen).

I like to start my day with Well, which is made with natural caffeine to help jumpstart my morning. Even’s the way to get me over the mid-day slump, and then when it’s time to hit the hay, I enjoy Dreamy to soothe me to sleep (it’s the ultimate way to consume melatonin if you don’t like taking a pill).

Simply mix one mixie pack with 16-ounces of water, and you’ll be on your way to feeling and looking your best in no time. And best of all, the individual packets make it a breeze to stick to my routine wherever I am—even when I’m traveling or running around the city all day. You can buy the variety pack to try them all (I’d recommend this to take them all for a road test) or you can purchase a single box of one flavor for $25.

Now, you won’t wake up with Rapunzel-like locks after drinking these a few times. You’ll need to be consistent with them, and I’d recommend drinking them every day for at least a month until you start to see a difference in your nail or hair strength.

Everyone’s results will vary, so be patient (easier said than done, I know!) and stick to it. Perhaps make it a little challenge and consider it your New Year’s goal in January? Who said resolutions couldn’t be fun?