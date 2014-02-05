Recreate Our Favorite New Ponytail

Stop everything—we just found our new favorite ponytail. Zoey Deutch, who’s starring in “Vampire Academy,” walked the red carpet with a hairstyle that can only be described as a mix of classic 60s bombshell with a modern edgy feel. Hairstylist Aviva Perea told us how she created this masterpiece:

“I prepped Zoey’s hair with Leonor Greyl Alcohol Free Volumizing Styling Mousse ($46, leonorgreyl-usa.com) at the ends and Phytovolume Volume Spray ($29, sephora.com) at the roots, and then I rough dried the hair with my fingers. Then I took 1-inch sections and wrapped them around the T3 Styling Wand ($130, sephora.com) going in alternating directions and around her hairline, making sure to go away from her face. Once her hair was cool I shook it out and coated her hair with Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray ($21.50, sephora.com) from root to end and then took Phyto Matte Texturizing Paste ($24, beauty.com) to piece out the hair.”

To get the ponytail in place, Perea gathered her hair from ear to ear and teased at the crown and brought that section up. Then from under the ear, she started making smaller sections and incorporating the bigger section into the bigger braid and went down from there. “I secured the look with a combination of hair pins and bobby pins. I finished off the look with L’Oréal Elnett Hair Spray ($14.99, ulta.com).”

